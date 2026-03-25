Indian stock market looks fair now-here's where the smart money is going

After a phase of elevated valuations, Indian equities are now trading at more reasonable levels, even as the long-term structural growth story remains firmly intact, according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

The benchmark Nifty 50 is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of around 20.2 times, significantly lower than its one-year median of 22.3x and long-term average of about 23.5x, indicating a correction to fair value territory.

This moderation in valuations comes after months of market consolidation and earnings catch-up, making Indian equities relatively more attractive compared to their recent past.

Valuations now in line with global peers

The report highlights that India’s valuation premium remains justified, but is no longer excessive.

At current levels:

Nifty trades at 20.2x P/E

Compared to NASDAQ (33x)

Dow Jones (20x)

DAX (16.5x)

Nikkei (22x)

This places Indian markets broadly in line with global peers, while still reflecting a modest premium supported by stronger growth prospects.

" Indian equities are currently trading at fair valuations relative to global peers, with the Nifty 50 at approximately 20x P/E—below its recent historical averages. The valuation comfort is supported by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, including expected GDP growth of 7.3–7.5% and steady earnings expansion," said the report.

According to the report, the Nifty 50 is now trading at around 20 times earnings, lower than its usual range of 22–23 times

In simple terms:

Stocks are no longer overpriced

But they’re not exactly cheap either

