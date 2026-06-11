Indian tax residency: Key rules and how they impact your global income

Residential status vs citizenship

income tax laws in India use the term residential status for tax calculation purposes only. This status in no way is a commentary on a taxpayer’s citizenship. At the outset, it must be noted thatin India use the term residential status for tax calculation purposes only. This status in no way is a commentary on a taxpayer’s citizenship.

A taxpayer’s residential status depends on the number of days they spend in India in a financial year. Section 6 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, talks about the scope of an individual’s tax liability in India.

A person’s residential status could be: Residential Non-resident (NRI) Resident but ordinarily resident (ROR) Resident but not ordinarily resident (RNOR) Citizenship on the other hand is a person’s legal identity and nationality. Governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, it shows which country you officially belong to. This means that an Indian citizen working in Dubai may still be an Indian citizen, but could be a non-resident for tax purposes in India. Who qualifies as a resident for tax purposes? Income Tax department determines residency based on the physical presence of a person in the country, irrespective of the purpose of the stay. A taxpayer would qualify as a resident of India if they meet one of the following conditions: In India, thedetermines residency based on the physical presence of a person in the country, irrespective of the purpose of the stay. A taxpayer would qualify as a resident of India if they meet one of the following conditions:

Lived in India for 182 days or more during the relevant financial year (or the current year). Stayed in India for 60 days or more during the financial year and stayed for 365 days or more during the previous four financial years combined 60 days mentioned in point 2 above should be read as 182 days if: An Indian citizen leaves India for employment outside India in the tax year An Indian citizen leaves India as a member of the crew of an Indian ship in the tax year An Indian citizen or a person of Indian origin comes to India in the tax year and have an income of Rs 15 lakh during the tax year 60 days mentioned in point 2 above should be read as 120 days if:

An Indian citizen or a person of Indian origin comes to India in the tax year and have an income exceeding INR 15 lakh during the tax year Who qualifies as a non-resident for tax purposes? A taxpayer is a non-resident if they do not meet the conditions to be classified as a resident in a financial year. Who qualifies as resident but ordinarily resident (ROR) for tax purposes? An individual is classified as ROR if both the following conditions are met: They qualify as a resident in India in two out of 10 tax years immediately preceding the relevant tax year; and

They stay in India for 730 days or more in seven tax years immediately preceding the relevant tax year Who qualifies as resident but not ordinarily resident (RNOR) for tax purposes? Those who do not meet the above mentioned conditions are considered RNOR.

How does your residency status influence your taxability? The rate of tax and applicability are different based on residency: Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR): All income is taxed in India, including income earned in India and income earned abroad (global income). Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR): Income earned or received in India is taxed. Foreign income is taxed only if it is linked to a business or profession in India. Non-resident (NR): Only income that is earned in India or received in India is taxed. Income earned outside India with no connection to India is not taxable. Type of income Non-resident ROR RONR Income received or deemed to be received in India Taxable Taxable Taxable Income accruing or arising or deemed to accrue or arise in India Taxable Taxable Taxable Income accruing or arising outside India: *Business controlled in India or profession set up in India *Other Income Not taxable Not taxable Taxable Taxable Taxable Not taxable Global income Not taxable Taxable Not taxable Foreign assets disclosure requirements Not applicable Applicable Not applicable Only income that is earned in India or received in India is taxed. Income earned outside India with no connection to India is not taxable.

FAQs What decides an individual’s residential status in India? Residential status is determined based on physical presence in India during a financial year and previous years, not nationality or citizenship. It must be evaluated separately for each tax year. What is the difference between ROR, RNOR and NR in terms of taxation? ROR: Taxed on global income RNOR: Taxed only on Indian income and certain foreign income linked to India NR: Taxed only on income earned or received in India Who qualifies as a resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR)? A resident becomes RNOR if they:

Were non-resident in nine out of 10 previous years, or

Stayed in India for 729 days or less in the last seven years. Do purpose and continuity of stay in India matter for residency? No. All days of physical presence count, regardless of purpose (work, visit, tourism) and even if the stay is not continuous. What is a deemed resident in India? An Indian citizen earning over Rs 15 lakh from Indian sources and not liable to tax in any other country can be treated as a deemed resident, typically classified as RNOR. Is residential status permanent once determined? No. It is reassessed every financial year. This means a person’s status can change depending on their stay pattern.

Under Indian laws, the tax liability of a person depends on their income, residential status and citizenship for a financial year. As rules on residential status differ from country to another, provisions on citizenship status in India are complex. This guide explains taxes and residency.