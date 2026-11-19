Instant personal loan disbursals facilitated through Paisabazaar rose 32% year-on-year during the festive season, with borrowers aged 46-55 emerging as the fastest-growing segment, according to the fintech platform's latest data.

Disbursals to borrowers in the 46-55 age group increased 70% year-on-year, taking their share of total disbursals to 19% in 2026 from 13% in 2025. The data points to a growing contribution from older borrowers to the platform's instant personal loan business.

Borrowers aged 36-45 accounted for the largest share of disbursals at 40%, while those in the 25-35 age group made up 36%. Disbursals to the latter segment grew 20% year-on-year.

Geographically, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh together accounted for more than a third of the personal loan disbursals facilitated through the platform. These were also among the top three states in terms of disbursal volumes. Maharashtra recorded 31% year-on-year growth in disbursals, while Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh reported increases of 57% and 40%, respectively. The other states and regions in the top 10 were Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana. “The growth in instant personal loan disbursals reflects the increasing convenience with which consumers can access credit through platforms,” said Santosh Agarwal, chief executive officer, Paisabazaar. He attributed the growth to digital onboarding, faster processing and the availability of multiple lenders on a single platform.

For the analysis, Paisabazaar compared personal loan disbursal data for August, September and October in 2025 and 2026, covering more than 800 towns and cities across India. The figures relate to loans facilitated through the platform and should not be interpreted as a measure of the overall personal loan market. Unsecured lending gains momentum The festive-season increase comes amid expansion in Paisabazaar's lending business. In the second quarter of FY27, the company recorded 22% year-on-year growth in core disbursals, led by a 30% increase in unsecured loan disbursals, according to the company. Eligible borrowers can access personal loan offers of up to ₹7 lakh through a digital application process. The platform says the process includes submission of personal and income details, selection of an available offer, video KYC and lender approval. Eligible customers may receive funds in as little as two hours, subject to completion of formalities and the lender's approval.