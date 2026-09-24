There are two layers of risk here. “The first is the usual market risk that comes with investing in the underlying international market. The second is specific to the ETF’s premium,” says Shah. Investors should compare the traded price with NAV or indicative NAV (iNAV) before acting on recent returns.

Should existing investors sell?

Investors who bought earlier may have gained from the widening premium. They can compare it with its historical range and consider whether to realise part or all of their gains. They also need to account for capital gains tax, transaction costs, liquidity and the chance that the overseas market will rise after they sell.