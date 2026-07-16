Investing abroad? Here's how to report foreign assets, income in ITR filing

Investors should also report capital losses, as unabsorbed losses can be carried forward for up to eight assessment years if the return is filed on time. “Another frequent error is clubbing all capital gains together instead of reporting short-term and long-term gains separately. Since different assets and holding periods attract different tax rates, accurate classification is essential for correct tax computation,” says Agarwala.

The ITR form depends on the taxpayer's overall income profile. In most cases, Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) individuals investing in foreign shares, mutual funds or ETFs under the LRS route should file ITR-2, provided they do not have business or professional income. Those with such income should file ITR-3. “ITR-1 and ITR-4 cannot be used, as they do not allow reporting of foreign assets or foreign-source income. Importantly, reportable foreign assets must be disclosed even if they have not generated any income or have not been sold during the year,” advises Akhil Chandna, partner and global people solutions leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.