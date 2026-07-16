Investing abroad? Here's how to report foreign assets, income in ITR filing

Investors should retain key documents such as mutual fund account statements, capital gains statements, the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS), dividend or income distribution statements, bank statements showing investments and redemptions, records of deductible expenses (if any), and copies of the income computation, Form 26AS, and AIS used for filing the return. “These records should generally be preserved for at least eight years, or longer if any tax assessment or litigation is pending,” Agarwala recommends.
Common tax filing mistakes to avoid
One of the most common mistakes is relying solely on the Annual Information Statement (AIS) without verifying it against mutual fund statements, broker records and other supporting documents. The AIS may not capture details such as transfer expenses or cost of acquisition accurately, leading to incorrect capital gains calculations.