Investing in FDs via digital platforms offers wider choice, easy access

“The platform can address transaction-related or operational queries,” says Mehra.
Investors should assess the reliability of the platform. “Go with a known name you are comfortable with,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool. Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi-registered investment advisor, also suggests going with one of the more established platforms. Platform selection should also depend on interface quality, operational reliability, the range of deposits available, and whether investors want products beyond FDs.
Buy FDs for predictability
An FD suits investors whose primary objective is certainty of return and capital protection. “They can offer decent post-tax returns to investors in the lower tax brackets,” says Dhawan.