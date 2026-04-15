Investing in FDs via digital platforms offers wider choice, easy access

Taxation is an issue. “Their post-tax return will not beat inflation, and will be quite low for those in the higher tax brackets,” says Pandya. Many investors nowadays gravitate towards FDs of SFBs for higher returns. “In theory, SFBs carry a higher risk of failure than large scheduled commercial banks, even if that risk is not expected to materialise easily,” says Raghaw. Dhawan suggests that allocation to SFBs’ FDs should not exceed 20 per cent of total FD allocation.