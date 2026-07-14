Investing in PPF? How interest rate works and how to maximise your returns

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of India's most popular long-term savings schemes, thanks to its tax benefits, government backing and tax-free maturity proceeds. But one question often confuses investors: Is the PPF interest rate fixed for the entire 15-year tenure?

The short answer is no.

Unlike a bank fixed deposit, where the interest rate is locked in for the entire tenure, the PPF interest rate can change several times during the 15-year investment period.

Is the PPF interest rate fixed?

No. The government reviews the PPF interest rate every quarter based on prevailing market conditions and borrowing costs.

This means the interest applicable to your account can change four times a year, although the government may also choose to leave rates unchanged for multiple quarters. Historically, the rate has fluctuated. Over the past decade, it has ranged from around 8.7 per cent to 7.1 per cent, depending on the interest rate environment. For the April to June 2026 quarter, it has been fixed at 7.1 per cent. How is PPF interest calculated? Although the interest is credited to your account once a year, it is calculated every month. The calculation is based on the lowest balance in your account between the close of the fifth day and the last day of each month.

This means the timing of your deposits can significantly affect the interest you earn. How can you earn maximum interest? Value Research explains this as follows: The simplest way to maximise your PPF returns is to deposit your money before the 5th of every month. For example, if you plan to invest Rs 10,000 in July, depositing it on July 4 ensures that amount earns interest for the entire month. If you deposit it on July 10, it will not earn interest for July and will start earning only from August. If you invest the entire annual limit of Rs 1.5 lakh, financial planners generally recommend depositing the full amount before April 5 at the beginning of the financial year. This allows the money to earn interest for all 12 months.

If making a lump-sum investment isn't feasible, try to ensure your monthly contributions are credited before the fifth of each month. Will earlier deposits earn a higher interest rate forever? No. Even if you invest early, your money will continue to earn the prevailing PPF rate, not the rate that existed when you made the deposit. For instance, if the government revises the rate upward or downward in a future quarter, your account will automatically earn interest at the revised rate from that period onwards. Is PPF still worth investing in? For many investors, yes.

PPF continues to offer several advantages: Government-backed safety

Tax deduction under Section 80C

Tax-free interest

Tax-free maturity proceeds (subject to prevailing tax rules)

Long-term compounding over 15 years While market-linked investments such as equity mutual funds may generate higher long-term returns, PPF remains a preferred option for conservative investors looking for stable, tax-efficient wealth creation. One of the biggest attractions of PPF is its Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) status. The contributions paid into a PPF scheme are eligible for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, up to a ceiling of Rs 1.5 lakh in each financial year.