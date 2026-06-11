People think investing has to be complicated: Too many funds, apps and strategies. That is not true: The people who do well over time are usually the ones who keep things simple and stick to it.

portfolio is not about chasing the best returns every year. It’s about having a clear structure that you can follow without second-guessing yourself every few months. A goodis not about chasing the best returns every year. It’s about having a clear structure that you can follow without second-guessing yourself every few months.

Start with a goal

Before you choose any investment, step back and answer three basic questions.

1. What are you investing for?

Your goal decides everything.

Short-term (0 to three years): Keep it safe

Medium-term (three to seven years): Mix of growth and stability

Long-term (Over seven years): Focus more on growth

If you skip this step, you’ll end up picking random investments without a clear purpose.

2. How much time do you have? Time and risk are closely linked. More time: You can handle ups and downs

Less time: You need stability For example, money needed in two years should not be heavily exposed to market fluctuations. 3. What level of risk are you comfortable with? Risk is not just about numbers — it’s also about behaviour. Ask yourself: Will you stay invested if your portfolio drops temporarily?

Or will you feel the need to exit? A simple starting rule many people use: Around 60-70 per cent in growth

Around 30-40 per cent in stability You can always adjust this based on your comfort and goals.

How the building blocks work You don’t need a long list of products. A simple portfolio usually has three parts. Growth (for long-term increase) This is what helps your money grow. Equity mutual funds

Index funds (which simply track the market instead of trying to beat it) You are not trying to pick the best stock; you are just participating in overall market growth. Stability (to reduce ups and downs) This keeps your portfolio steady. Provident fund (EPF/PPF)

Fixed deposits

Debt mutual funds These won’t grow as fast, but they protect your capital. Liquidity (for easy access) This is money you may need quickly.

Savings account

Liquid funds This ensures you don’t have to disturb your long-term investments for short-term needs. Optional: A small gold allocation Some people also like to keep a small portion (about 5-10 per cent) in gold. This is not for high returns, but to balance the portfolio during uncertain periods. An example If you are just starting out: 60 per cent growth

30 per cent stability

10 per cent liquidity You don’t need more complexity than this in the beginning. How to review performance, rebalance, and avoid common decision errors Once your portfolio is set, the real work is in managing it calmly.

Review, but not too often Check your portfolio once or twice a year

Avoid checking daily or weekly Too much tracking usually leads to unnecessary changes. Rebalance when needed Over time, some investments grow faster than others. For example: Your 60 per cent equity may become 70 per cent after a good year Rebalancing means: Bringing it back to your original plan This usually involves: Booking some gains

Adding to areas that are lower Focus on the right numbers Not all return numbers are useful. Short-term returns (One year) can be misleading

Long-term averages (Five+ years) give a better picture Also think in terms of real return:

Return after adjusting for inflation Common mistakes to avoid Adding too many investments

Chasing the latest “top-performing” fund

Changing strategy frequently

Reacting to short-term market movements Simplicity works better than constant tweaking. A simple action checklist Define your goal and time horizon

Choose a basic mix of growth, stability, and liquidity

Start with a small number of investments

Review once or twice a year

Rebalance if allocation shifts too much

Avoid unnecessary changes FAQs Where should a beginner start? Start with your goal and build a basic emergency fund. Then begin with a simple investment like an index fund or a diversified mutual fund.