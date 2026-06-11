How to build an investment portfolio without overcomplicating matters
Define your goal, set a time horizon and avoid adding too many investments to your portfolioBS Web Team New Delhi
People think investing has to be complicated: Too many funds, apps and strategies. That is not true: The people who do well over time are usually the ones who keep things simple and stick to it.
A good portfolio
is not about chasing the best returns every year. It’s about having a clear structure that you can follow without second-guessing yourself every few months.
Start with a goal
Before you choose any investment, step back and answer three basic questions.
1. What are you investing for?
Your goal decides everything.
- Short-term (0 to three years): Keep it safe
- Medium-term (three to seven years): Mix of growth and stability
- Long-term (Over seven years): Focus more on growth
If you skip this step, you’ll end up picking random investments without a clear purpose.
2. How much time do you have?
Time and risk are closely linked.
- More time: You can handle ups and downs
- Less time: You need stability
For example, money needed in two years should not be heavily exposed to market fluctuations.
3. What level of risk are you comfortable with?
Risk is not just about numbers — it’s also about behaviour. Ask yourself:
- Will you stay invested if your portfolio drops temporarily?
- Or will you feel the need to exit?
A simple starting rule many people use:
- Around 60-70 per cent in growth
- Around 30-40 per cent in stability
You can always adjust this based on your comfort and goals.
How the building blocks work
You don’t need a long list of products. A simple portfolio usually has three parts.
Growth (for long-term increase)
This is what helps your money grow.
- Equity mutual funds
- Index funds (which simply track the market instead of trying to beat it)
You are not trying to pick the best stock; you are just participating in overall market growth.
Stability (to reduce ups and downs)
This keeps your portfolio steady.
- Provident fund (EPF/PPF)
- Fixed deposits
- Debt mutual funds
These won’t grow as fast, but they protect your capital.
Liquidity (for easy access)
This is money you may need quickly.
- Savings account
- Liquid funds
This ensures you don’t have to disturb your long-term investments for short-term needs.
Optional: A small gold allocation
Some people also like to keep a small portion (about 5-10 per cent) in gold. This is not for high returns, but to balance the portfolio during uncertain periods.
An example
If you are just starting out:
- 60 per cent growth
- 30 per cent stability
- 10 per cent liquidity
You don’t need more complexity than this in the beginning.
How to review performance, rebalance, and avoid common decision errors
Once your portfolio is set, the real work is in managing it calmly.
Review, but not too often
- Check your portfolio once or twice a year
- Avoid checking daily or weekly
Too much tracking usually leads to unnecessary changes.
Rebalance when needed
Over time, some investments grow faster than others.
For example:
- Your 60 per cent equity may become 70 per cent after a good year
Rebalancing means:
- Bringing it back to your original plan
This usually involves:
- Booking some gains
- Adding to areas that are lower
Focus on the right numbers
Not all return numbers are useful.
- Short-term returns (One year) can be misleading
- Long-term averages (Five+ years) give a better picture
Also think in terms of real return:
- Return after adjusting for inflation
Common mistakes to avoid
- Adding too many investments
- Chasing the latest “top-performing” fund
- Changing strategy frequently
- Reacting to short-term market movements
Simplicity works better than constant tweaking.
A simple action checklist
- Define your goal and time horizon
- Choose a basic mix of growth, stability, and liquidity
- Start with a small number of investments
- Review once or twice a year
- Rebalance if allocation shifts too much
- Avoid unnecessary changes
FAQs
Where should a beginner start?
Start with your goal and build a basic emergency fund. Then begin with a simple investment like an index fund or a diversified mutual fund.
How much should be allocated to growth, stability, and liquidity?
A common starting point is 60 per cent growth, 30 per cent stability and 10 per cent liquidity. This can be adjusted on the basis of your comfort and goals.
What return numbers are actually useful, and what do they hide?
Long-term returns are more useful than short-term ones. Short-term numbers can be misleading and don’t always reflect consistency.
How often should the portfolio or account be reviewed or changed?
Review once or twice a year. Frequent changes usually do more harm than good.