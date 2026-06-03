Stock markets allow everyone to try their hands and build wealth with low-ticket investments. However, caution is the key to making it big through trading. The first thing that a beginner must do is to get acquainted with terms that they would often hear in their long journey of wealth creation. This guide helps rookies get familiar with 25 terms.

Arbitrage

It is an investing strategy under which the investor buys and sells the same asset in different markets at the same time to make a profit from the price differential. For example, if a stock is priced lower on one exchange and higher on another, you can buy it where it’s cheaper and sell it where it’s costlier, earning the difference.

Bear market Bear market is a phrase during which stock prices fall sharply over time. This phase is characterised by low investor confidence, economic slowdown, and a general expectation of further declines. Bid and ask price Bid price is the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for a stock while ask is the lowest a seller is willing to accept. The difference between the two is called the bid-ask spread, which shows how easily a stock can be traded. Blue-chip stocks Blue-chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially strong companies with an impeccable record of stable performance and reliability. These companies are usually industry leaders, have large market value, generate steady profits and often pay regular dividends, making them relatively safer, long-term investment options. are shares of well-established, financially strong companies with an impeccable record of stable performance and reliability. These companies are usually industry leaders, have large market value, generate steady profits and often pay regular dividends, making them relatively safer, long-term investment options.

Bonds A bond is a fixed-income investment where you lend money to a government or company in return for regular interest payments and repayment at maturity. They provide stable income, lower risk than stocks and help balance a portfolio. Bull market bull market is a phase when stock prices are rising and investor confidence is strong. It is indicative of economic growth and positive market sentiment. is a phase when stock prices are rising and investor confidence is strong. It is indicative of economic growth and positive market sentiment. Diversification Diversification is the practice of spreading investments across different financial instruments, industries and asset classes to ensure actual gains and negate losses. A risk management technique, diversification makes sure one investment in your portfolio offsets the losses if another performs poorly.

Dividend dividend is a portion of a company’s profit shared with shareholders. It is usually given as cash or additional shares on a regular basis. Companies that earn steady profits often distribute dividends to reward investors. For investors, dividends provide a regular income stream along with potential gains from rising stock prices. is a portion of a company’s profit shared with shareholders. It is usually given as cash or additional shares on a regular basis. Companies that earn steady profits often distribute dividends to reward investors. For investors, dividends provide a regular income stream along with potential gains from rising stock prices. Earnings Earnings is the income an organisation generates during a financial year. These can be found on a company’s income statement and are used to measure the profitability of that company. Strong and growing earnings often lead to higher stock prices and investor confidence. ETF exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an investment fund with a collection of investments that includes bonds, equities, commodities, stocks, etc. Traded exactly like individual stocks, albeit with multiple securities in one, ETFs track indexes such as the BSE Sensex or CNX Nifty. A combination of different investment avenues, ETFs offer the best attributes mutual funds as well as stocks. An(ETF) is an investment fund with a collection of investments that includes bonds, equities, commodities, stocks, etc. Traded exactly like individual stocks, albeit with multiple securities in one, ETFs track indexes such as the BSE Sensex or CNX Nifty. A combination of different investment avenues, ETFs offer the best attributes mutual funds as well as stocks.

Index An index is a measure that tracks the performance of a group of stocks to show how a market or sector is performing. For example, indices like the Nifty 50 or Sensex represent the overall movement of major companies in India. If the index rises, it means most stocks in that group are performing well. The opposite is true when the indices fall. Interest Interest is the cost of borrowing money or the return earned on savings and investments. It is usually expressed as a percentage of the principal and paid over time. Interest can also mean the amount of ownership a stockholder has in a company, also expressed as a percentage.

IPO Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the process by which a company offers its shares to the public for the first time. IPOs allow businesses to raise capital from investors after getting listed on stock exchanges. Once listed on the stock exchange, company shares can be freely bought and sold. An(IPO) is the process by which a company offers its shares to the public for the first time. IPOs allow businesses to raise capital from investors after getting listed on stock exchanges. Once listed on the stock exchange, company shares can be freely bought and sold. Liquidity Liquidity shows how easily an asset can be bought or sold in the market without affecting its price. Highly liquid assets like large-cap stocks can be quickly traded while less liquid assets may take time to sell and may require accepting a lower price during transactions. shows how easily an asset can be bought or sold in the market without affecting its price. Highly liquid assets like large-cap stocks can be quickly traded while less liquid assets may take time to sell and may require accepting a lower price during transactions. Market capitalisation Market capitalisation is the total value of a company’s outstanding shares in the stock market. It is calculated by multiplying the share price by the total number of shares. It helps classify companies into large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap, indicating size, stability and investment risk levels. is the total value of a company’s outstanding shares in the stock market. It is calculated by multiplying the share price by the total number of shares. It helps classify companies into large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap, indicating size, stability and investment risk levels.

Market & limit orders A market order is an instruction to buy or sell a stock immediately at the current market price. A limit order allows investors to set a specific price at which they want to buy or sell. It gives price control but may not always get executed. Mutual fund A mutual fund pools money from multiple investors and invests it in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds or other securities. It is managed by professional fund managers. Mutual funds help investors diversify risk, require lower capital and are suitable for both beginners and experienced investors. P/E ratio The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio measures a company’s share price relative to its earnings per share. It helps investors evaluate whether a stock is overvalued or undervalued. A high P/E may indicate growth expectations while a low P/E may suggest undervaluation or lower growth prospects.

Share (Equity) A share, also called equity, represents ownership in a company. When you buy shares, you become a part-owner and may benefit from dividends and capital appreciation. Shareholders also have voting rights in company decisions, depending on the type of shares they hold. Stocks Stocks are financial instruments that represent ownership in a company. Investors buy stocks to earn returns through price appreciation and dividends. Stock prices fluctuate based on company performance, market conditions and economic factors, making them a popular but sometimes volatile investment option for wealth creation. Stock split stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of its shares by dividing existing shares into multiple ones. While the number of shares rises, the price per share falls proportionally, keeping the total investment value unchanged and improving liquidity in the market. is a corporate action where a company increases the number of its shares by dividing existing shares into multiple ones. While the number of shares rises, the price per share falls proportionally, keeping the total investment value unchanged and improving liquidity in the market.

Stop-loss A stop-loss is an order placed by investors to automatically sell a stock when it reaches a predetermined price. It helps limit potential losses in a falling market. This tool is commonly used in trading strategies to manage risk and protect investments from significant declines. Volatility Volatility is the degree of variation in a stock’s price over time. High volatility means prices fluctuate sharply. Low volatility on the other hand is indicative of stable price movements. Traders often use it to assess potential returns and decide investment strategies. is the degree of variation in a stock’s price over time. High volatility means prices fluctuate sharply. Low volatility on the other hand is indicative of stable price movements. Traders often use it to assess potential returns and decide investment strategies. Volume Volume is the total number of shares traded in a stock or market during a specific period. It shows the level of activity and investor interest pertaining to a stock. High volume often signals strong participation and liquidity while low volume may indicate limited interest or weaker market movement.

Yield Yield is the return an investor earns from an investment. Usually expressed as a percentage, yield is commonly used for bonds, dividends or income-generating assets like real estate. Yield helps investors compare returns across investments and assess how much income they can expect relative to the investment value. FAQs What investing terms every beginner should know? Beginners should understand key terms like stocks, bonds, mutual funds, asset allocation, diversification, P/E ratio and market trends such as bull and bear markets to make informed investment decisions. Why is it important to learn basic investing terms? Knowing basic investing terms helps beginners understand risks, evaluate opportunities and avoid costly mistakes, making it easier to build a strong and informed investment strategy.