Investments by NRI women up 70% in a year, West sees stronger uptake: Study

Female participation in cross-border investments by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) has increased by nearly 70 per cent over the past year, according to an analysis of funding activity across 34 countries between July 2025 and June 2026.

Women’s participation is significantly higher among Indians living in Western countries than those in the Gulf region, according to the analysis by Belong, a cross-border wealth platform for NRIs. The platform studied data on investment activity of NRIs between July 2025 and June 2026.

Women accounted for 11.4 per cent of investors from Western markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Europe. In comparison, their share was 6.8 per cent among investors from Gulf countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The findings highlight that investment behaviour among overseas Indians differs widely depending on geography, household structures and economic participation patterns. Why are Western markets seeing higher participation? One reason behind the higher participation of women investors in Western countries could be the nature of migration and employment patterns in these regions. According to Belong, Western diaspora communities are more likely to include dual-income professional households, where women have independent earnings and greater involvement in long-term financial planning. In contrast, migration to Gulf countries has historically been more concentrated among contract-based workers and single-income households, which can influence how families participate in financial decision-making and investments.

“The growth in female participation is one of the most encouraging trends we are seeing among NRI investors,” said Ankur Choudhary, cofounder and chief executive officer of Belong. “Participation differs significantly across geographies. Financial behaviour is influenced by migration patterns, family structures and economic participation in the countries where overseas Indians live and work.” What does this mean for NRI investors? The rise in women’s participation indicates a broader shift in how overseas Indian households approach wealth creation. For many NRI families, investment decisions are no longer limited to one earning member. Increasing digital access, easier investment platforms and wider awareness of financial products are allowing more individuals to participate directly in managing money.

However, the data only measures investor participation by gender and geography. It does not provide details on investment amounts, portfolio sizes or asset allocation patterns. This means that while more women are entering investment platforms, the analysis does not indicate whether they are investing larger or smaller amounts compared with male investors. Digital platforms changing cross-border investing Managing finances across countries has traditionally involved challenges such as regulations, taxation, currency movement and access to suitable investment products. Digital wealth platforms are increasingly attempting to simplify these processes for NRIs by offering access to India-linked and global investment options through online channels. Belong provides investment and banking solutions including India-bound and global mutual funds, alternative investment funds and US dollar fixed deposits.