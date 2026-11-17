Investor Mukul Agrawal has purchased around 20,000 sq ft of office space for ₹163.08 crore in Lodha Developers’ under-construction commercial project in Mumbai’s Worli, highlighting demand for premium office assets among investors and business owners.

The transactions, registered on November 6, involve two office units occupying the entire 46th floor of the 60-storey Lodha Promina tower. The units are proposed to be combined for use. The purchases were made in the names of Param Capital and Param Capital Research Pvt. Ltd., according to documents from the Maharashtra Department of Registration and Stamps.

Founded by Agrawal in 1993, Param Capital is a capital market investment and trading firm that follows a long-term, value-investing approach across public and private markets.

“At the highest end of the commercial real estate market, buyers are investing in an address that reflects their business stature, ambitions and long-term vision. They also look for seamless connectivity to key business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point, along with easy access to the airport,” said Fatima Zaidi, head of luxury sales at property advisory Anarock Property Consultants. A Lodha Developers spokesperson did not respond to queries, while Agrawal could not be reached immediately. Luxury offices find buyers Mumbai-based Lodha Developers, among India's leading residential real estate developers, has also been building a selective commercial office portfolio. The company has previously sold office spaces in projects such as Lodha Signet and One Lodha Place in Mumbai.

Lodha Promina is being developed on a two-acre portion of a six-acre land parcel in Worli. The developer is separately building a high-end residential project on the larger parcel. The commercial project is being positioned at the premium end of the office market, with large floor plates and a sales strategy that resembles the marketing of luxury residential properties. “The Lodha Promina project has large floor plates and is being marketed and sold just like a luxury residential project. These spaces are being bought by end-users,” Zaidi said. Beyonf office spaces The apartment is located on a higher floor of Avalon Tower A at Lodha Avalon on Juhu Tara Road. The property was purchased from V Hotels Limited, represented by its authorised signatory, Vaibhav Kolwalkar, and the transaction was registered on July 31, 2026. In October 2026, pharmaceutical company Gufic Pvt bought a duplex apartment in the under-construction Lodha Avalon project in Juhu for ₹236.33 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The 14th-floor apartment has a carpet area of 19,694 sq. ft and comes with 10 parking spaces. The transaction was registered on 21 October.The deal values the apartment at approximately ₹1.2 lakh per sq. ft, making it one of the notable high-value residential transactions in Mumbai’s luxury housing market. The latest purchase follows another high-value property transaction involving the Agrawal family. In 2023, Asha Mukul Agrawal, a director at Param Capital, bought three luxury apartments for around ₹263 crore in Lodha Developers’ residential project Lodha Malabar, in south Mumbai's Malabar Hill neighbourhood.

Last year, directors of a financial consulting firm Sahastraa Advisors Private Limited purchased a luxury apartment at Avalon Tower in Mumbai's Juhu area for ₹106 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The apartment on Juhu Tara Road was sold for over ₹1 lakh per sq ft. Local brokers had then said that the transaction sets a new benchmark for the Juhu locality, where an apartment was sold for above ₹1 lakh per sq ft. In July, Mehul Shah, founder, chairman and managing director of pharmaceutical company Encube Ethicals, and his wife Niti Shah bought an apartment in Lodha Avalon for more than ₹106 crore, at ₹1.08 lakh per sq. ft.