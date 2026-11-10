Is your employer depositing PF? How to check and report missing payments

A deduction towards the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) on your salary slip does not necessarily mean the money has reached your retirement savings account. Employers are required to deposit both employees’ and their own share of contributions with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). A failure to do so can leave employees with missing contributions and affect their long-term retirement savings.

Employees should, therefore, check their EPF passbooks periodically rather than relying solely on salary slips. This is particularly important when changing jobs, as missing contributions may go unnoticed for several months.

Under the EPF rules, employers must deposit contributions within 15 days of the close of every month. For instance, contributions deducted from October salaries must be deposited by November 15. The EPFO withdrew the earlier five-day grace period in January 2016, making the 15th the applicable deadline.

How to check whether your employer is depositing PF The EPFO provides an online passbook facility through which members can track monthly contributions credited to their accounts. Follow these steps: Visit the EPFO Member Passbook portal.

Log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Select the relevant Member ID linked to your current employer.

Open the passbook to view the month-wise contribution details.

Check whether contributions from both you and your employer have been credited. The passbook records the employee's contribution, the employer's contribution and the amount transferred towards the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), wherever applicable. Employees who have worked with multiple organisations should check the Member ID corresponding to each employer. A single UAN can have multiple Member IDs linked to it.

What should you check in your PF passbook? Do not look only at the total PF balance. Check these three entries separately: Employee contribution: The amount deducted from your salary towards EPF. Employer contribution: The amount your employer contributes towards your EPF account. EPS contribution: The portion of the employer's contribution allocated to the pension scheme, wherever applicable. Compare these entries with your monthly salary slips. If your salary slip shows a deduction but the corresponding contribution is missing from the passbook, investigate the discrepancy. EPFO introduced Passbook Lite on its member portal in September 2025. It provides a simplified view of contributions, withdrawals and account balances. Members can also use the existing passbook portal for a more detailed statement, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

What if your employer has not deposited PF? A missing entry does not automatically mean your employer has defaulted. There could be a delay in processing or updating the passbook. However, if the contribution remains missing after the applicable deposit deadline and processing period, take the following steps: Contact HR or payroll: Ask the department to confirm whether the monthly Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) has been filed and the payment made to EPFO. Keep documentary evidence: Preserve salary slips showing PF deductions, bank statements and copies of your EPF passbook. These can help establish the discrepancy. Raise a complaint with EPFO: If the employer does not resolve the matter, register a grievance through the EPF i-Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) at https://epfigms.gov.in.

To register a grievance, select the PF Member option, enter your UAN and complete the required verification. Explain which months' contributions are missing and upload supporting documents. The portal generates a registration number that can be used to track the complaint. It also allows members to send reminders and check the status of pending grievances. Employees can also approach the jurisdictional EPFO regional office if the issue remains unresolved. Can EPFO take action against defaulting employers? Yes. Employers who fail to deposit contributions within the prescribed period can face financial and legal consequences. Under the EPF and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, EPFO can levy interest under Section 7Q for delayed payments and damages under Section 14B. It can also initiate recovery proceedings against defaulting establishments.

The organisation can assess outstanding dues and take recovery measures, including attachment of property. In cases involving deductions from employees' salaries that are not deposited with the fund, the employer can also face prosecution under applicable legal provisions. Why checking PF contributions matters EPF is a long-term retirement savings instrument. Missing contributions can affect the accumulation of an employee's retirement corpus and create complications during withdrawals, transfers or pension claims. Checking the passbook every few months and matching it with salary slips can help identify problems early. Employees should also verify their PF records when switching jobs rather than assuming that every deduction shown on their salary slips has reached their retirement account.