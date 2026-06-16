JAL to be delisted: What happens to retail investors of bankrupt firm

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) will be delisted from the stock exchanges on Thursday, following its acquisition by Adani Enterprises through the insolvency resolution process, PTI reported.

The company told exchanges that it received final approval from the BSE and National Stock Exchange of India for delisting its equity shares. The move is part of the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad Bench, Prayagraj.

The question for retail investors holding JAL shares is what happens to their investment after delisting?

Experts say an insolvency-led delisting works differently from a regular company delisting.

“When a listed company is acquired through the insolvency process and its shares are delisted, existing retail shareholders usually see their shares fully cancelled or extinguished with zero or negligible compensation. They rank last in the priority order under the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), so after creditors are addressed, little or nothing remains for equity holders,” said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart. In a normal delisting, promoters generally have to provide an exit opportunity to public shareholders through a process such as reverse book building, where investors can discover an exit price. However, insolvency proceedings follow a different framework because the primary objective is resolution of the company and recovery for creditors.

Prateek Bedi, assistant professor, finance & accounting, IMI Delhi, said that under IBC, the focus is on maximising value for creditors and keeping the business operational. “In an insolvency-led acquisition, compensation to shareholders depends entirely on the approved resolution plan and the residual value remaining after satisfying higher-ranking claims,” Bedi said. Why shareholders come last under IBC The reason retail shareholders often lose their entire investment lies in the priority structure under the IBC. Meena explained that claims are settled according to the waterfall mechanism under Section 53 of the IBC. The order starts with insolvency resolution costs, followed by secured creditors and certain workmen dues, then other creditors and government dues. Equity shareholders are placed at the bottom.

“For example, if a company has assets worth Rs 100 crore and total debt of Rs 150 crore, creditors may recover a part of their claims depending on the resolution plan, but equity shareholders may receive zero,” Meena said. In JAL’s case, the gap between liabilities and recovery value was significant. According to Findoc managing director Hemant Sood, JAL had creditor claims of around Rs 59,000 crore, while Adani Enterprises’ winning bid was Rs 14,535 crore. “This left even secured lenders with significant haircuts. Retail equity recovery was negligible because shareholders rank below all major creditor categories under the IBC waterfall,” Sood said.

What should investors holding stressed stocks do? Experts say investors should not wait for the final stage of insolvency before evaluating their options. “For investors still holding stressed names, exit before NCLT admission whenever possible. Warning signs include high debt levels, auditor qualifications, repeated credit rating downgrades, delayed financial filings and missed debt payments,” Sood said. Navy Vijay Ramavat, managing director, Indira Securities, said investors should understand that in insolvency cases, discussions first revolve around debt repayment and restructuring, not shareholder value. “Cashflows, credit ratings, insolvency proceedings and debt levels are some of the early indicators of potential financial problems. Investors must keep a watchful eye,” Ramavat said.

Investors should track: Rising debt compared with business growth

Negative operating cashflows

Frequent losses

Credit rating downgrades

Promoter share pledging

Auditor concerns

Delays in financial reporting The JAL lesson for equity investors Jaiprakash Associates was not a small company. It had businesses across construction, real estate, power and hospitality, and also owned assets such as the Formula One circuit. However, experts say asset ownership alone does not protect equity investors when debt becomes unsustainable. “Many retail investors assume that listed equity will always retain some value, especially if a company owns large physical assets. But the real question is the residual value left after satisfying creditor claims,” Bedi said.