The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on November 26 directed the liquidator of Jet Airways to pay around ₹480 crore in pending provident fund (PF) and gratuity dues, along with interest, within 14 days.

Jet Airways halted operations in April 2019 and entered the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) the same year. After the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium failed to implement the approved resolution plan, the Supreme Court ordered the airline's liquidation in November 2024.

The November 26 ruling builds on an earlier NCLAT judgment that employees' PF and gratuity entitlements cannot be denied merely because the company failed to maintain separate funds for the purpose.

What happens to employees' dues when a company goes bankrupt? When a company enters insolvency, its financial affairs come under the supervision of an insolvency professional. If the company exhausts all available options for resolution, it may be liquidated, meaning its assets are sold to repay creditors. Section 53 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, lays down a mechanism for distributing the money recovered from the company's assets. Accordingly, employees, banks, suppliers and other parties can submit claims for money owed to them. This becomes particularly important when a company has outstanding salaries, retirement benefits and other employee-related dues. How does insolvency law protect employees' PF and gratuity?

Section 36(4)(a)(iii) of the IBC excludes all sums due to any workman or employee from the provident fund, pension fund and gratuity fund from the liquidation estate assets. This means a bankrupt company cannot use its employees' retirement savings to pay off its business debts. The liquidation estate is the pool of assets, money and property owned by the bankrupt company that is gathered to repay its creditors. “These are not the company’s assets in any real sense. Provident fund contributions are deducted from the employee’s own wages, and gratuity and pension are deferred remuneration earned over years of service,” said Siddharth Nigotia, counsel, SKV Law Offices.

Where an employer has used the money as working capital, the real contest is whether an unfunded liability enjoys the same protection. That is the question the Jet Airways litigation has been about, Nigotia added. In State Bank of India and Ors v. Manoj Kumar Das and Ors., the NCLAT upheld the direction requiring Jet Airways' liquidator to pay these dues outside the liquidation estate. The Supreme Court subsequently declined to interfere with this finding. Can employees lose their benefits if a company fails to set aside funds? SBI and other financial creditors argued that PF and gratuity dues could be excluded from the liquidation estate only if the company had maintained identifiable funds for these payments.

Since the company had not done so, they argued that the claims should be dealt with under the IBC's distribution mechanism. The NCLAT rejected this interpretation. It held that Section 36(4)(a)(iii) does not depend on whether the employer has maintained separate funds. An employer's failure to set aside the money cannot keep employees' statutory entitlements in abeyance. “Where an employer failed to create or fully fund a separate trust, the NCLAT held this default cannot extinguish the employees' statutory entitlement and the shortfall must be met from the company's assets before any distribution to creditors,” said Nitin Jain, partner, Agama Law Associates.

The narrower, still-evolving issues concern the extent to which statutory interest, penal damages under Section 14B of the EPF Act, and post-moratorium EPFO assessments enjoy the same exclusion, Jain added. Who gets paid first when a company is liquidated: Employees or lenders? When a company goes bankrupt and enters liquidation under IBC, the law first protects employees' retirement savings, including provident fund, pension and gratuity dues, by keeping them outside the liquidation estate. “There are two important aspects to this hierarchy. The workmen enjoy a relatively higher priority than other employees,” said Anirudh Gandhi, partner at Saraf & Partners. Dues owed to workmen for the 24-month period preceding liquidation rank equally with those of secured creditors who relinquish their security and participate in the liquidation process.

Other employees, who do not qualify as workmen under the applicable legal definition, are placed one level below, with their salary and arrears limited to the preceding 12 months, Gandhi added. Do unpaid salaries enjoy the same legal protection as PF and gratuity? Not all money owed to an employee receives the same protection when a company goes bankrupt. While retirement savings have safeguards under Section 36(4)(a)(iii), as they are treated as employees' money rather than company assets, unpaid monthly salaries and notice pay do not receive the same special protection. Section 53 establishes the hierarchy for distributing liquidation proceeds among employees, secured creditors and other claimants.

In the Jet Airways case, the NCLAT also considered salary arrears covered by a recovery certificate issued by the Deputy Labour Commissioner. Since some employees had an official government recovery order, their unpaid salaries were also required to be excluded from the company's liquidation estate and paid ahead of other creditors, the tribunal held. How can employees recover their dues from a company facing insolvency? Employees should submit their claims to the resolution professional during insolvency proceedings or to the liquidator during liquidation, within the prescribed timelines. “Employees should submit their claim promptly to the resolution professional or liquidator, as applicable, with payslips, bank statements and proof of any work done during the resolution period,” said Rahul Hingmire, co-Founder & managing partner, Vis Legis Law Practice.