JioBlackRock targets HNIs with launch of ₹10 lakh hybrid long-short fund

JioBlackRock Asset Management on Monday launched the Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund, a Specialized Investment Fund (SIF), marking one of the first hybrid long-short offerings under Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) new SIF framework.

The new fund offer (NFO) opened on June 29 and closes on July 13. The interval investment strategy, which allows redemptions twice a week, requires a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh, positioning it between traditional mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS).

The launch comes as asset managers increasingly look to offer sophisticated investment strategies to affluent investors seeking to reduce portfolio volatility without completely giving up equity exposure.

What the fund does Unlike conventional equity mutual funds that largely depend on rising markets to generate returns, the Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund combines long equity positions with limited short exposure through derivatives while also investing across debt, merger arbitrage opportunities, REITs, InvITs and other special situations. According to the fund house, the objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation along with income while aiming for better risk-adjusted returns and lower drawdowns during volatile markets. The fund will benchmark itself against the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index and will be available under direct and regular plans with growth options. Investors can invest through lump sum, SIPs, STPs and SWPs.

Riding the SIF opportunity Sebi introduced the Specialized Investment Fund framework in 2025 to bridge the gap between mutual funds and PMS/AIF products. SIFs allow fund houses greater flexibility in portfolio construction while continuing to operate within a regulated mutual fund structure. JioBlackRock argues that SIFs combine mutual fund-style governance and taxation with more advanced investment strategies that were earlier largely available only through alternative investment funds or PMS products. The presentation notes that SIFs have emerged as a regulated middle ground offering greater portfolio flexibility with lower investment thresholds than PMS or AIFs. The company also cited industry data showing SIF assets under management had crossed ₹12,329 crore by April 2026, with nearly three-fourths of flows directed towards hybrid long-short strategies.

Why now? The asset manager believes prolonged market volatility, sharp sector rotation and uncertain interest-rate and geopolitical environments have increased investor demand for strategies that can generate returns without relying solely on rising equity markets. Its presentation highlights that hybrid long-short portfolios aim to maintain lower net equity exposure, use derivatives primarily for hedging and dynamically allocate across equities, arbitrage, REITs, InvITs and debt instruments to potentially reduce downside risk during market corrections. Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of JioBlackRock Asset Management, said investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional investment approaches as portfolios become more outcome-oriented.

Chief Investment Officer Rishi Kohli said the strategy has been designed to identify opportunities across market cycles by combining equities, derivatives, fixed income and differentiated investment sleeves within a disciplined risk management framework. Technology-led investing A key differentiator highlighted by the fund house is the use of BlackRock's global systematic investing capabilities and the Aladdin risk management platform. The company said the investment process combines human research with machine-learning models, alternative data and advanced analytics to identify investment opportunities while managing portfolio risk. "The investment environment today demands greater flexibility than conventional equity and fixed income strategies. The Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund has been designed to identify opportunities across market cycles by combining equity, derivatives, fixed income and differentiated investment sleeves within a disciplined risk management framework.

By actively managing both risk and opportunity, we seek to enhance risk-adjusted returns while reducing the impact of market volatility in a tax efficient manner. Our systematic investment approach , supported by advanced data analytics and multi-strategy design, seeks to identify opportunities that may not be possibly captured through traditional investment approaches," said Rishi Kohli, Chief Investment Officer, JioBlackRock Asset Management. The Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund is an interval investment strategy with a minimum investment threshold of ₹10 lakh, in line with SEBI’s Specialized Investment Fund framework. Should you invest? Here's how to decide "Indian investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional investment approaches as markets become more dynamic and portfolios become more outcome-oriented. Specialized Investment Funds represent an important evolution in India’s investment landscape, offering access to sophisticated strategies within a transparent, SEBI-regulated framework," said Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, JioBlackRock Asset Management.

The launch of the Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund is significant because it gives affluent investors access to a strategy that was previously available largely through PMS and Category III AIFs. But that doesn't mean it is suitable for everyone. Consider investing if you: Have at least ₹10 lakh to allocate to a single investment strategy.

Already have a diversified portfolio of equity and debt funds.

Want to reduce portfolio volatility without exiting equities altogether.

Are investing for five years or longer.

Understand that returns may lag pure equity funds during strong bull markets because the portfolio is partially hedged. Avoid or think twice if you: