A sudden job loss can shake both your confidence and finances. Layoffs, contract endings, or company shutdowns are common. One day your salary stops and you are suddenly calculating how long your savings will last. This is why preparing in advance matters. While you can't control job security, you can control how ready you are.

Here is how to build your safety net, organised by where you are in life.

Phase 1: The foundation

Before you save a single rupee, you must define what this money is for. A job loss is an emergency because it is unplanned and directly threatens your ability to pay for essentials.

How large should the buffer be? The “survival number” is the total of your monthly rent or equated monthly installment (EMI), groceries, utilities and insurance. For example, if you spend Rs 50,000 a month and Rs 15,000 of that is for dining out, your survival number is Rs 35,000. Aim for six months of essential expenses. It typically takes three to six months to find a quality job in a competitive market. This cash reserve allows you to avoid taking a job you don't want out of desperation. Phase 2: Where to put the money Your safety fund needs to be simple. It shouldn't be in stocks, crypto, or locked-in gold. It must be easily accessible whenever you need it.

Immediate cash reserve: Keep one month’s worth of expenses in a separate high-interest savings account, not your salary account, for instant access. This covers immediate needs, such as groceries or medicine. Use fixed deposits (FDs) or liquid mutual funds: Keep the remaining five months in FDs or liquid mutual funds. Pros: They earn slightly more interest than a regular account. Access: You can break an FD instantly via a banking app. Liquid funds are usually credited to your account within 24 hours. How to build it: If you are starting from zero, take it step by step. Treat your fund like a mandatory subscription. Set an auto-debit for 10 per cent of your salary the day it arrives.

Phase 3: How the plan changes Your plan shouldn’t look the same at 28 as it does at 40. Here is how to adjust your first, next, and later steps: 1. Early career (single, no dependents) The priority should be to build a "starter fund" of at least three months. First: You must focus on high-interest credit card debt and clear it if possible.

You must focus on high-interest credit card debt and clear it if possible. Next: Build a full six-month buffer.

Build a full six-month buffer. Later: If you lose your job, your biggest asset is flexibility. If you live on your own, you can move back home or get a roommate to reduce your basic expenses. 2. Mid-career (married, home loan, kids)

In this phase, expenses increase; thus, the priority is to build a nine-month buffer for safety and comfort. First: Ensure you have independent health insurance. If you lose your job, you also lose your company cover.

Ensure you have independent health insurance. If you lose your job, you also lose your company cover. Next: Factor in school fees and home loan EMIs into your monthly calculation.

Factor in school fees and home loan EMIs into your monthly calculation. Later: Your job loss affects others. You need to have a "survival budget" ready, such as pausing gym memberships or dining out, that the family agrees to cut immediately. 3. The freelancer (Variable Income) With a variable income and an unpredictable job, it is important to build a strong 12-month buffer.

First: Save at least 30 per cent of every pay cheque until the buffer is full.

Save at least 30 per cent of every pay cheque until the buffer is full. Next: Keep your personal and business expenses strictly separate.

Keep your personal and business expenses strictly separate. Later: Since your income is always uncertain, your safety fund serves as a buffer, providing a steady income even during difficult months. An action checklist to follow Month 1: Calculate your bare-minimum survival cost (do not include Netflix or Swiggy).

Calculate your bare-minimum survival cost (do not include Netflix or Swiggy). Month 2: Open a separate bank account to keep this fund.

Open a separate bank account to keep this fund. Month 3: Check your insurance. If you only have company insurance, get a private policy immediately.

Check your insurance. If you only have company insurance, get a private policy immediately. Ongoing: If you get a raise, increase your monthly safety fund contribution rather than just upgrading your lifestyle. FAQs How many months of expenses should the buffer cover? The buffer should cover six months. For those with high debt or irregular income, nine to 12 months is ideal.

Should the money sit in a savings account, fixed deposit, or liquid fund? A mix is best. Keep 20 per cent in a savings account for instant access and 80 per cent in FDs or liquid funds for better interest and safety. When is it right to use the buffer, and how fast should it be rebuilt? Use your buffer the day your income stops or you face an urgent medical bill. Do not use credit cards for any payments, as high interest rates will make your situation worse. Once you get a new job, stop all luxury spending and rebuild your savings until the buffer is back to its original level.