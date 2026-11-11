Joint family property sale: How co-owners may block a transaction

Selling a share in jointly owned ancestral property without the consent of other family members is not always straightforward. While the law generally allows a co-owner to transfer an undivided share, the rules governing Hindu ancestral property can impose additional restrictions depending on the nature of ownership and the school of Hindu law applicable to the family.

The distinction between ordinary co-ownership and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) coparcenary property is important. A person who sells an undivided share does not automatically transfer ownership of a specific portion of the land or house. The buyer may have to approach a court to secure partition and establish possession.

According to Tusi Kumar, partner at law firm Singhania & Co, Section 44 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, generally allows a co-owner to transfer his or her undivided share without obtaining the consent of other co-owners. However, the buyer acquires only the seller’s interest in the property, along with the right to seek partition. The buyer cannot claim exclusive ownership or possession of a particular portion until a formal division takes place. First establish whether the property is truly ancestral Families often describe inherited property as ancestral, but the legal position can be different. Ashirwad Sapre, senior associate at SKV Law Offices, said property inherited by a person from his father after the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, came into force is generally treated as that person's separate property rather than ancestral coparcenary property.

In such cases, the heirs hold defined shares as ordinary co-owners and can generally sell their respective interests under Section 44 of the Transfer of Property Act. Truly ancestral coparcenary property, on the other hand, gives eligible family members rights by birth. Daughters have also been recognised as coparceners on an equal footing with sons following the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act. Ankit Rajgarhia, partner at Bahuguna Law Associates, said the right of a coparcener to sell an undivided interest depends on the school of Mitakshara law governing the family. Under the Bombay and Madras schools, a coparcener can generally sell his undivided interest for consideration without the consent of other coparceners. Under the Benares school, such a transfer can be challenged by other coparceners.

A gift of an undivided coparcenary interest is treated differently. It is generally invalid without the consent of other coparceners. Why partition before sale matters Consider a family of four brothers jointly owning a large plot of land. One brother wants to sell his 25 per cent interest, while the other three want to retain their shares. The seller may have a transferable interest, but that does not necessarily mean he can sell a particular corner or section of the land as exclusively his own. Siddharth Batra, advocate at the Supreme Court of India, said a valid partition that allocates a defined portion to each owner makes it easier to sell that portion independently.

Without a documented partition, other family members can challenge the sale by arguing that an earlier division was only an informal family arrangement. Manu Kumar Jha, associate at PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said an undocumented division can create ownership disputes and make it difficult for a buyer to secure a bank loan. The safer approach is to execute a properly stamped and registered partition deed or obtain a court decree. The relevant revenue or municipal records should subsequently be updated to reflect the division. Can a buyer occupy the property? Buying an undivided share does not give an outsider an automatic right to occupy a particular part of the property.

Farid Karachiwala, Partner at J. Sagar Associates, highlighted the complications involved in selling shares in residential properties, particularly when other family members continue to live there. Under Section 44, an outsider purchasing a share in an undivided family dwelling house cannot claim joint possession or demand entry into the house merely because of the purchase. The buyer may have to pursue partition through court to establish the extent of the acquired interest. What should buyers and sellers check? Before proceeding with a transaction, both parties should examine: Ownership documents: Verify the original title deed, inheritance documents and the seller's legal entitlement to transfer the share.