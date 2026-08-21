Joint FCNR(B) accounts for NRIs: Eligibility, rules and tax benefits

For NRIs who want to keep foreign-currency savings in India, adding a resident family member as a joint holder is allowed, but the arrangement comes with a key restriction. The NRI must be the first holder and the account must operate on a ‘Former or Survivor’ basis.

This is important because an FCNR(B) deposit is not the same as a regular resident fixed deposit. It allows eligible non-residents to hold deposits in permitted foreign currencies with an Indian bank, without first converting the money into Indian rupees.

For an NRI living abroad, adding an eligible family member in India can make the deposit easier to manage. However, the resident relative does not get unrestricted operating rights over the account.

Who can be added as a joint holder NRIs and Overseas Citizens of India can hold FCNR(B) accounts jointly with certain resident relatives, subject to the applicable rules. The permitted relatives can include Father, including step-father Mother, including step-mother Son, including step-son Daughter Brother, including step-brother Sister, including step-sister Son’s wife Daughter’s husband Husband or wife, where covered under the applicable rules Certain relationships within a Hindu Undivided Family can also qualify. The point is that an NRI cannot add any resident individual as a joint holder simply for convenience. The person must fall within the prescribed relative categories.

Banks may also ask for documents to establish the identity, residential status and relationship between the account holders. ‘Former or Survivor’ rule limits the resident holder’s role When an FCNR(B) deposit is held jointly with an eligible resident relative, it has to operate on a ‘Former or Survivor’ basis. The NRI or OCI must be the first holder. This means the resident relative does not get the same independent operating rights that can be available under mandates such as ‘Either or Survivor’. The structure is primarily designed to provide continuity and convenience. NRIs should therefore understand the operating mandate before adding a resident family member.

The rules can be different when all the joint holders are NRIs. Banks may permit multiple NRI holders and provide different operating mandates, subject to applicable regulations and their account terms. How can an FCNR(B) deposit be funded An FCNR(B) deposit is maintained in a permitted foreign currency. This can be useful for NRIs who earn and save in currencies such as US dollars, pounds or euros and do not want to immediately convert the funds into rupees. Eligible funding routes can include Foreign-currency remittances received from overseas Transfers from another FCNR(B) account Transfers from an NRE account, subject to applicable conditions

The foreign-currency structure also means the depositor is not exposed to the same immediate currency conversion as someone who converts overseas savings into rupees before making a domestic fixed deposit. However, currency risk does not disappear completely. If the money is eventually converted into rupees or another currency, exchange-rate movements can affect its value. Why FCNR(B) deposits attract NRIs Tax treatment is one of the major attractions of FCNR(B) deposits for eligible NRIs. Interest earned on an FCNR(B) deposit is exempt from income tax in India, subject to the conditions applicable to the account holder. The deposit also offers repatriation flexibility. Both the principal and interest can generally be repatriated outside India under the applicable rules.

This can make FCNR(B) deposits useful for NRIs who want to keep part of their foreign-currency savings in India while retaining the ability to move the money overseas. However, Indian tax treatment should not be confused with the tax rules of the country where the NRI currently lives. The interest may be taxable in the NRI’s country of tax residence, depending on its local laws. FCNR(B) versus adding a resident family member For an NRI, the decision to add a resident relative should be based on the purpose of the account rather than simply convenience. A resident joint holder can be useful when the NRI wants a close family member in India to be associated with the deposit. But the ‘Former or Survivor’ condition means the resident holder should not be treated as having unrestricted control over the funds.