Having your name on a property's registered sale deed does not always guarantee that you will retain ownership if a dispute arises. 
The Kerala High Court recently declared a wife the exclusive owner of a house registered jointly with her husband.
 
This was after finding that her father had funded the purchase and the husband failed to substantiate his claim that he had contributed towards it.
 
The court, in Kurudankandi Shamseer vs. Raslin, directed the husband to vacate the property within three months. The ruling highlights why homebuyers, particularly couples purchasing property with financial support from parents, should maintain clear records of contributions and document the intended ownership arrangement.