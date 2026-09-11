Kailash Kher's BKC property flip: Bought for ₹10.5 cr, sold for ₹10.75 cr

Kailash Kher has sold a 2,619 sq ft office unit in BKC, Mumbai, for ₹10.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The transaction was registered on September 9, 2026, with Lakewater Retail Private Limited as the purchaser.

The office is located on the 7th floor of Trade Centre, Building No. 18, opposite the MTNL Building in Bandra East, within the BKC business district. The transaction includes one car parking space.

Kher bought the BKC office for ₹10.5 crore in November 2025 and sold it for ₹10.75 crore less than a year later. The 2025 purchase and 2026 sale therefore show a ₹25 lakh difference in headline consideration, or roughly 2.4%, before considering stamp duty, registration, taxes and other transaction costs.