Karnataka raises pension income limit to Rs 1.2 lakh: Who benefits

Karnataka has raised the annual income ceiling for beneficiaries of its social security pension schemes from Rs 32,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh, according to a PTI report.

The decision covers beneficiaries of various social security pensions, including old-age, widow and disability. The move follows a large-scale verification exercise that identified more than 2.3 million beneficiaries as doubtful cases.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the Rs 32,000 income ceiling had remained unchanged for a long time and had resulted in many people being excluded from the schemes.

The Revenue Department has now ordered that pensions should continue for eligible beneficiaries whose verified annual income is above Rs 32,000 but does not exceed Rs 1.20 lakh, subject to other prescribed conditions.

Why the income ceiling matters Social security pensions provide regular financial support to vulnerable sections, including elderly people, widows and persons with disabilities. For such households, even a modest monthly pension can be an important source of income for essential expenses. The earlier Rs 32,000 annual income ceiling, however, was restrictive. A beneficiary earning slightly above this threshold could lose eligibility even if the household remained financially vulnerable. By raising the limit to Rs 1.20 lakh, Karnataka is effectively widening the income band within which eligible beneficiaries can continue receiving pension support. However, the higher ceiling does not mean that every person earning up to Rs 1.20 lakh will automatically qualify. The government has made it clear that beneficiaries must still meet the other eligibility requirements and pass verification.

Over 23 lakh beneficiaries flagged for verification The decision follows the integration of Karnataka's Family Database with pension beneficiary records. According to the Revenue Department, this exercise identified 23,14,544 beneficiaries as doubtful cases. The government subsequently launched the 'Samyojane' mobile application to facilitate physical verification of these beneficiaries. The verification process resulted in the temporary suspension of pensions for more than 1.806 million beneficiaries. PTI reported that these beneficiaries had either failed to produce the required documents, were not living at the addresses provided or had not submitted income verification certificates. The suspension was therefore part of the verification process rather than a blanket cancellation of pensions.

Village Administrative Officers carried out verification through the Samyojane application. After this, Tahsildars were directed to conduct further checks in accordance with the rules before deciding whether benefits should continue. What the new order means for beneficiaries The physical verification of the 23,14,544 doubtful cases found that some beneficiaries had annual incomes above the earlier Rs 32,000 limit. The issue was taken up by Parameshwara, who directed officials to continue pensions for eligible beneficiaries whose annual income exceeded Rs 32,000 but remained within Rs 1.20 lakh. The Revenue Department has now formally issued an order to this effect. For affected pensioners, the important point is that crossing the old Rs 32,000 income threshold will no longer, by itself, make them ineligible. Their pension can continue if their verified income is within the new limit and they satisfy the remaining conditions of the relevant scheme.