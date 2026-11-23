Karnataka plans to provide 1.5 million free residential plots to landless families and build 100,000 houses in 2026-27, with the housing programme estimated to cost Rs 2,241 crore.

The proposals aim to address the shortage of residential land and increase financial assistance for house construction, particularly for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) beneficiaries.

The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, took the decisions at its 26th meeting on November 19, according to a statement from the chief minister's office, PTI reported.

Bhooguarantee scheme to cover 500,000 sites initially

Under the proposed Bhooguarantee initiative, the government plans to develop 1.5 million residential sites across rural and urban areas. The first phase will cover 500,000 sites spread over around 25,000 acres, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

The state estimates that around 1.44 million people currently lack residential sites. Of the proposed 1.5 million sites, 900,000 are planned in rural areas, requiring approximately 45,000 acres. Urban beneficiaries are proposed to be accommodated through a G+3 housing model on around 5,000 acres. The government has identified around 23,500 acres of land across Karnataka's 31 districts, which could accommodate around 470,000 sites. The estimated development cost is Rs 20,000 per site. Who will be eligible for free residential sites? Under the proposed Niveshana Yojane, eligible landless families, including former defence personnel, will receive free residential sites. The eligibility conditions include: Each family must hold a Priority Household (PHH) or Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration card.

Annual family income must not exceed Rs 1.20 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas.

A three per cent reservation has been proposed for ex-servicemen. Proposed reservations include 19.5 per cent for SCs and 7.5 per cent for STs. The government is also considering reservation for Backward Classes.

Priority will also be given to senior citizens, widows, widowers, divorced persons, single mothers, persons with disabilities and transgender persons. Fresh applications will be invited through Nadakacheri, Bapuji Seva Kendras, Grama One and Karnataka One centres. Aadhaar-based e-KYC will be used to verify applicants and prevent duplication. The government will also reverify around 580,000 rural applications pending with the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited since 2018. Eligible applicants in the existing list will not be excluded solely for failing to submit a fresh application. Beneficiaries will receive digital ownership documents, while stamp duty and registration charges will be waived for property registration through Kaveri 2.0.

Housing assistance raised to Rs 2 lakh, Rs 3 lakh Separately, the government has approved construction of 100,000 houses under schemes such as Basava Vasati Yojane, Dr B R Ambedkar Nivas Yojane, Devaraj Urs Housing Scheme and Vajpayee Urban Housing Scheme. Under the beneficiary-led construction model, beneficiaries will build houses on eligible land using government financial assistance. The assistance has been increased from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for general category beneficiaries and from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for SC/ST beneficiaries. The enhanced amounts will apply only to the newly approved one lakh houses and not to earlier sanctions.