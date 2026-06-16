Kriti Sanon, family sell 4 Andheri flats for Rs 9 cr, bag Rs 4.6 cr profit

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, along with her sister Nupur Sanon and mother Geeta Sanon, has sold four residential properties in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs. 8.9 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. All transactions were registered in April 2026.

Transaction 1 & 2

According to IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, two identical apartments at Raheja Classique, Andheri West, were sold for Rs. 3.23 crore each. Both units have a built-up area of 60.78 sq. m. (654.23 sq. ft.) and a carpet area of 50.63 sq. m. (545 sq. ft.), along with one car parking space each. Both transactions attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs. 19.41 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Transaction 3 & 4 Two additional units at Raheja Classique, Andheri West, were sold for Rs. 1.21 crore each. Both apartments have a built-up area of 22.86 sq. m. (246.06 sq. ft.) and a carpet area of 19.05 sq. m. (205 sq. ft.). The transactions involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 7.29 lakh each and registration charges of Rs. 30,000 per unit. Geeta Sanon had originally purchased the two units at Raheja Classique in July 2013 for a combined consideration of Rs. 1.40 crore, while Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon acquired their two units in June 2017 for a combined Rs. 2.90 crore, bringing the family's total acquisition cost to approximately Rs. 4.31 crore. With the current transactions valued at a combined Rs. 8.9 crore, the Sanon family has recorded an overall appreciation of approximately Rs. 4.60 crore on their investment, reflecting a capital gain of around 107% across a holding period of 9 to 13 years.