Land prices in tier-2 and tier-3 cities may rise up to 100% in 2 to 4 years

Land prices in India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities could rise sharply over the next few years as large-scale infrastructure projects and industrial expansion drive demand in emerging urban centres, according to a report by proptech firm Square Yards. The report, titled “Realty’s Next Growth Engines: Tier-2, Tier-3 Markets in Focus”, estimates that land values in several emerging cities could increase between 25% and 100% over the next two to four years, particularly in areas benefiting from new infrastructure corridors and employment hubs. Cities such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Erode, Puri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam are expected to lead the next phase of real estate growth as government-led infrastructure investments expand India’s economic footprint beyond major metropolitan centres.

According to the report, land markets tend to react more sharply than stabilised housing segments particular when supported by employment hubs, logistics networks and industrial corridors. Infrastructure-led appreciation trends The report points out several infrastructure drivers expected to boost land values across emerging cities: Properties located within 500-m to 1-km radius of metro corridors typically command premiums of 8-25%, with corridor-level appreciation of around 15-40% after completion. Larger infrastructure such as airports and expressways could trigger stronger early-cycle gains, with prices in influence zones rising 30-70% from announcement to completion. In high-growth peripheral micro-markets, particularly in plotted developments and land, multi-year appreciation can exceed 80-100% as connectivity unlocks new development potential.

Industrial corridors and logistics hubs supported by employment anchors can drive land value growth of roughly 20-60 per cent. "India’s real estate market is transitioning into a structurally driven cycle anchored in infrastructure expansion, employment growth and financial stability. As infrastructure and industrial development expand into new regions, residential demand will increasingly follow employment creation. This will unlock new homeownership opportunities while supporting more balanced and sustainable urban growth across emerging cities, with commercial real estate growth reinforcing this broader ecosystem," said Tanuj Shori, CEO and Co-Founder, Square Yards. The report highlights that India’s residential real estate sector is entering a structurally supported expansion phase, backed by INR 12.2 lakh crore investment in planned public capital expenditure, employment growth and improved financial stability.

Pointing out that this marks a decisive shift from speculative, liquidity-driven cycles toward an employment-backed demand environment, where homebuying activity is increasingly driven by end users rather than investors, the report says that this trend is expected to strengthen the mid-income housing segment, particularly in the INR 50 lakh to INR 1 crore price segment, as affordability improves and income stability increases. Improving macroeconomic stability and moderation in the repo rate are also enhancing mortgage affordability, making homeownership more accessible to India’s salaried class. The report further notes that the revival of more than 200 legacy industrial clusters, alongside initiatives such as Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and expansion in electronics, chemical and advanced manufacturing, is expected to generate large-scale employment across multiple regions. This employment expansion is likely to drive sustained residential absorption in emerging cities while also supporting demand for commercial real estate, including office spaces, logistics hubs and warehousing, as businesses expand operations to support economic growth.

“Along with measures announced in the Budget 2026, planned large-scale investments, such as the recently announced Urban Challenge Fund, would unlock the industrial and commercial prospects of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, opening new vistas of growth in the residential segment. For buyers and investors looking for mid-to long-term value appreciation, this is the perfect opportunity," said Sunita Mishra, Vice-President, Research & Insights, Square Yards. Mid-income housing demand likely to rise According to Square Yards, the new growth cycle is likely to benefit the mid-income housing segment, particularly homes priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore. Improving income stability, rising employment opportunities and better access to mortgages are expected to make homeownership more accessible to India’s growing salaried class.