After two years of underperformance, Indian equities are beginning to look more attractive to global investors, as a sharp correction in artificial intelligence-linked stocks overseas triggers a rotation towards markets that were left behind by the AI rally.

The Nifty 50 has underperformed the S&P 500 by 37% in dollar terms over two years, one of its widest gaps since 2000. But that relative weakness is now emerging as an advantage, according to Motilal Oswal Private Wealth's November 2026 Alpha Strategist report, which describes the changing market environment as “Winds of Change”.

The report points to a combination of improving corporate earnings, relatively attractive valuations and a reversal in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows. The Nifty 50 is trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.1 times, around 18% below its historical average of 20.9 times.

Yet the recovery is not uniform. Large-cap stocks have started to outperform mid- and small-caps, while inflation has breached the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit and bond yields remain elevated. The wealth management firm's stance on equities is therefore neutral in the short term, even as it remains positive over the longer term. Its preferred approach is to favour large-cap and hybrid strategies, stagger investments in other equity-oriented strategies and use meaningful market corrections to deploy more aggressively. “The global investment landscape is at a turning point, and India’s relative positioning is beginning to strengthen. The unwinding of the AI-led trade, alongside improving domestic fundamentals, a revival in foreign flows and a sharp recovery in corporate earnings, suggests that some of the key headwinds facing Indian markets over the past two years are beginning to ease. However, a stronger market outlook does not warrant complacency, particularly after the recent rally. We believe a measured approach remains essential, with a preference for large-cap and hybrid strategies and staggered deployment across other equity segments. In fixed income, we continue to favour accrual strategies, while within precious metals, Gold remains our preferred choice over Silver," said Sandipan Roy, Chief Investment Officer, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

Earnings recovery strengthens the case for equities Corporate earnings have provided an important foundation for the market's improving outlook. The report said adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for Nifty 500 companies grew 28.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of FY27, the strongest growth in eight quarters. Across companies tracked by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, profits grew 30% against an estimate of 21%. Large-cap companies recorded 31% growth, mid-caps 24% and small-caps 32% in the broader coverage universe. Excluding oil marketing companies, earnings growth was even stronger: 30% for large caps, 26% for mid-caps and 34% for small-caps. All three segments exceeded analyst estimates. The report also found that 10 of the 12 major sectors were trading below their 10-year average P/E multiples, suggesting that the earnings recovery is occurring alongside relatively favourable valuations.

However, earnings upgrades remain uneven. Textiles, utilities, metals and capital markets saw upward revisions to FY27 profit estimates, while new-age technology, jewellery, travel and leisure, oil and gas and retail faced downgrades. New-age technology companies saw FY27 profit estimates cut by 56.3%, the steepest reduction among the sectors highlighted in the report. Large caps emerge as the preferred investment segment The market's leadership has shifted sharply towards large caps after a period in which mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed. Between April 1 and October 12, 2026, the Nifty 50 was virtually unchanged, while the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 11.7% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 27.8%.

The trend reversed between October 12 and November 13. The Nifty 50 rose 12.4%, compared with gains of 5.2% for the Nifty Midcap 100 and just 1.2% for the Nifty Smallcap 100. The valuation gap is another reason for the shift. The report said large caps offer greater valuation comfort and earnings visibility, particularly as foreign flows return. Small-cap earnings growth remains strong, but the segment's premium valuation leaves less room for disappointment. This is why the report favours a selective approach rather than broad exposure to smaller companies. Foreign investors return, but domestic flows remain crucial Foreign investors have been a major source of pressure on Indian equities in 2026.

FPIs recorded net equity outflows of $30.4 billion between January and October, including $2.2 billion of selling in October, the second consecutive month of outflows. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, continued to provide a liquidity cushion. They invested $6.3 billion in October, taking their cumulative 2026 inflows to $74.1 billion. The report also noted that FPIs had invested approximately $9 billion in Indian equities in the month following October 16, reversing the earlier trend of sustained selling. This return of foreign capital coincided with the large-cap rally and improving global sentiment towards India. Potential changes to capital gains taxation and the securities transaction tax (STT) could provide another catalyst. The report said the proposals were under examination ahead of the Union Budget, although no tax cut had been announced.

India's macroeconomic buffers remain stronger, but inflation is the key risk The report highlighted a current account deficit of around 0.5% of GDP, compared with 4.8% during the 2013 taper tantrum. Real GDP growth was estimated at 7.8% in the first quarter of FY27, while the current account remained relatively contained. But inflation has become the main concern. Consumer price inflation rose to 6.09% in October, breaching the RBI's 6% upper tolerance limit. Food inflation was above 9.7%, while core inflation was around 4.4%. The RBI had raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% in October and shifted its stance towards calibrated tightening.

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth expects another 25-50 basis points of tightening by mid-2027, taking the repo rate to 5.75-6.00%. For investors, this means the environment for fixed income has changed. The report favours accrual strategies over duration, with a core allocation to private credit, high-yield non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and income-generating assets such as infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs). It suggests considering tactical duration exposure only when 10-year government bond yields rise towards 7.50-7.60%. Yields were around 7.25-7.35% in mid-November. "In fixed income, the outlook has shifted from anticipated rate cuts to monetary tightening, driven by renewed inflationary pressures from elevated energy prices and a hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve and RBI. The report expects a further 25–50 basis points of tightening by mid-2027 and favours accrual strategies over duration until the peak in rates becomes clearer. Preferred allocations include private credit, high-yield NCDs and InvITs, alongside arbitrage and conservative SIF strategies," said the report.

Gold remains preferred over silver after October's correction Gold and silver both corrected sharply in October as higher US inflation and rising bond yields strengthened the dollar and reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets. Gold fell around 6.5% during the month, its worst October performance since 2008. Silver declined approximately 19% between October 1 and November 3. But the report sees a difference in their underlying fundamentals. Global gold ETFs recorded inflows of 19 tonnes in October, following 211 tonnes of inflows in the third quarter. Global ETF holdings reached a record 4,256 tonnes. Central banks also continued to buy gold, with reported net purchases of 61 tonnes in September, the highest monthly total of 2026 so far.

In India, gold jewellery demand rose 33% quarter-on-quarter to 100 tonnes in Q3 2026, although it remained 20% below the year-earlier level. Indian gold ETF inflows rose 71% month-on-month to ₹44.5 billion in September. Silver faces a more challenging outlook. Global industrial silver demand fell 3% in 2025 and is forecast to decline by another 3% in 2026, partly because solar manufacturers are reducing silver consumption. The report therefore maintains a neutral allocation to precious metals, with a clear preference for gold over silver. India's office boom creates a new wealth opportunity The report's real-estate deep dive highlights the structural expansion of India's commercial office market.

Gross office leasing across seven major Indian markets reached a record 61 million sq ft in the first nine months of 2026. Bengaluru led third-quarter leasing with a 33.4% share, followed by Hyderabad at 19.6%, Delhi NCR at 18.1% and Mumbai at 12.4%. Global capability centres (GCCs) accounted for nearly 43% of India's office leasing during the first nine months of 2026. India now hosts 2,117 GCCs across 3,728 operating units, employing more than 2.3 million professionals and generating approximately $98.4 billion in annual revenue. The report estimates that GCCs could create 1-1.4 million net new jobs and generate demand for 150-170 million sq ft of additional office space by 2031.

Institutional capital is also reshaping the market. India's six listed REITs have gross assets exceeding ₹3.17 lakh crore and portfolios spanning more than 214 million sq ft of office and retail real estate. However, investors need to be selective. Delhi NCR's vacancy rate in premium Grade A+ buildings fell to 4.9% in early 2026, compared with 19.1% across the broader Grade A market. The report also warns that new office completions reached 43.7 million sq ft in the third quarter of 2026, contributing to a rise in vacancy to 14.8%. Listed REITs had a median distribution yield of 5.8% in late September, below the 10-year government bond yield. Higher interest rates and rising supply could therefore affect valuations, even in a market with strong leasing demand.

How the wealth manager is positioning portfolios Motilal Oswal Private Wealth recommends the following broad equity allocation: - 50% to hybrid and large-cap strategies - 40% to mid- and small-cap strategies - 10% to global equities The firm recommends lump-sum deployment in hybrid and large-cap strategies at current levels, while staggering investments in other equity-oriented strategies over the next two to three months. Motilal Oswal Private Wealth's November 2026 report: 10 numbers every investor should know For fixed income and alternatives, it favours accrual strategies, including private credit, high-yield NCDs and selected InvITs. It also suggests relatively liquid alternatives such as arbitrage funds and conservative hybrid strategies, depending on investment horizon.

17.1x: Nifty 50's forward P/E, around 18% below its historical average of 20.9x. 28.4%: Nifty 500 adjusted profit growth in Q2 FY27, the strongest in eight quarters. 37%: Nifty's underperformance against the S&P 500 in dollar terms over two years—now emerging as a potential advantage. $30.4 billion: FPI equity outflows from India between January and October 2026. $74.1 billion: DII equity inflows in 2026 so far, providing a cushion against foreign selling. 6.09%: October CPI inflation, breaching the RBI's 6% upper tolerance limit. 5.75-6.00%: Motilal Oswal Private Wealth's expected repo rate range by mid-2027, implying another 25-50 bps of tightening. 6.5%: Gold's October decline, even as global ETF holdings reached a record 4,256 tonnes.