Layover in Dubai? New rules clarify refunds, delays and baggage norms

Passengers flying through Dubai now have stronger legal protections when travel is disrupted. A new aviation consumer framework, launched last week, defines the obligations of airlines and travel agents alongside the rights of travellers.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has introduced the Aviation Consumer Welfare Directive, a rulebook on passenger rights, airline obligations and dispute resolution. It applies to:

Dubai-based airlines and their subsidiaries or codeshare partners

Foreign carriers operating out of Dubai airports

Licensed travel agents

For travellers transiting through hubs like Dubai, especially on long-haul routes to Europe or North America, this standardises rights during disruptions.

Ticket transparency

A key change is the introduction of a formal complaints and mediation system under the DCAA. Passengers can:

File complaints directly with the authority

Track the status of their case online

Submit supporting documents such as tickets or receipts However, the scope is limited to core aviation issues such as: Flight delays beyond prescribed limits

Cancellations and denied boarding

Baggage loss, delay, or damage READ | Air India to cut int'l flights till July on fuel surge, airspace curbs Failure to provide mandated services Disputes related to add-ons like seat selection, lounge access, or loyalty programmes fall outside this mechanism. Force majeure The directive draws a clear boundary on airline liability. In cases of force majeure — such as extreme weather, geopolitical events, or pandemics — airlines are not required to compensate passengers.