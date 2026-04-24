Life insurance onboarding: Disclose ailments, habits; take tests if needed

“Incorrect disclosure regarding other policies can become a basis for repudiating a claim if it occurs within the first three years,” says Mehta. After three years, regulations generally prevent claim rejection unless clear fraud is demonstrated.

In India, proposal forms are often filled out not by the buyer but by the agent. Customers must check the proposal form after it is filled. “That is because it contains critical health disclosures for which the policyholder remains responsible,” says Mehta. Errors in information, such as contact or bank details, can lead to missed renewal intimations and delays in payout.