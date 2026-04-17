Liver insurance 'claims double' in 3 yrs, Rs 1.5 lakh minimum cover needed

Health insurance claims for liver ailments have doubled in three years and are weighing on the finances of families, according to data from Care Health Insurance.

A minimum health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh is increasingly becoming necessary to manage treatment expenses adequately, said the insurer. Cheaper insurance was often sufficient and the rise in expenses raises a broader public health concern

Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease alone affects an estimated 9-32 per cent of Indians, making it a widespread but often underdiagnosed condition. Its “silent” nature means many cases are detected late, when treatment becomes more complex and expensive.

Younger and non-metro India at higher risk A notable shift is demographic: Liver disease is no longer confined to older populations or Metro cities. Claims among younger policyholders are rising by 5-10 per cent annually. Tier-II and Tier-III cities are seeing a 10-15 per cent yearly increase in health insurance claims for liver diseases. Claims by female policyholders for liver diseases are increasing nearly 10 per cent annually. This widening footprint has implications for financial planning. Health risks once considered age- or geography-specific are now spreading across income groups and regions, increasing the likelihood of unexpected medical expenses.

Why treatment is becoming expensive Liver disease treatment often involves prolonged care pathways. Depending on severity, patients may require: Repeated diagnostics and monitoring

Long-term medication

Hospitalisation in advanced cases

In extreme situations, liver transplant procedures Such interventions significantly raise out-of-pocket costs if insurance coverage is inadequate. The insurer’s data shows that increasing treatment severity is a key driver behind the surge in claim values. A growing financial risk, not just a health issue “Liver diseases are no longer confined to a narrow risk pool but are expanding in ways that are increasingly concerning,” said Manish Dodeja, chief operating officer, Care Health Insurance. “Cases are rising sharply, the younger population is being impacted, and the financial impact on households is becoming significantly heavier. This is not just a clinical issue; it is increasingly an economic one as well.”

The insurer notes that unless awareness, early detection, and financial preparedness improve together, the gap between medical risk and financial readiness will continue to widen. Insurance planning needs a reset For individuals, the data points to a need to reassess health insurance strategies. Key considerations include: Higher sum insured: Policies below Rs 10 lakh may fall short in severe cases Family floater adequacy: Shared cover may get exhausted quickly in prolonged treatment Critical illness riders: These can provide lump-sum payouts on diagnosis Regular policy review: Coverage should be updated to match medical inflation Ignoring these adjustments could leave families exposed to large out-of-pocket expenses, particularly in late-stage diagnoses.