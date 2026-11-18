Defence pensioners living abroad may not need to visit an Indian embassy or return home to complete their annual pension identification. Non-Resident Indian (NRI) defence pensioners and family pensioners receiving pensions through the System for Pension Administration (RAKSHA), or SPARSH, can submit manual life certificates attested by authorised officials of Indian banks operating overseas.

The clarification, reiterated by the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions) through Circular No. 685 dated February 9, 2026, provides greater clarity on the acceptance of manual life certificates. It is particularly relevant for pensioners who face difficulties completing physical verification while living outside India.

The provision also covers family pensioners and specifies the conditions under which certificates issued by authorised foreign branches of Indian banks can be accepted.

Who can attest life certificates for SPARSH pensioners? Under Para 69(xy) of the Defence Pension Payment Instructions (DPPI), 2013, an officer of a bank listed in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934, can attest a manual life certificate for a pensioner drawing pension through that bank. For NRI pensioners, Para 72.4(iv) of the same instructions allows life certificates issued by authorised officials of Indian public sector banks operating in the country where the pensioner resides. However, not every foreign bank or bank employee is eligible to issue such a certificate. The foreign branch must meet the prescribed authorisation requirements, including being authorised on the RBI’s e-Kuber portal.

These provisions are based on instructions issued by the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) in March 2023. The February 2026 circular reiterates the requirement to follow these rules while accepting manual life certificates. How can NRI defence pensioners submit life certificates? NRI and Nepal-domiciled Gorkha pensioners receiving pensions through SPARSH can submit their life certificates through designated channels. The Defence Accounts Department has provided a dedicated email facility, sparshnri.dad@gov.in, for annual identification and other pension-related services. The life certificate must carry the signature and stamp of an authorised official. Eligible signatories include: Officials of Indian embassies, high commissions and missions abroad.

Consular officials of Indian consulates.

Officers of Indian public sector banks operating in the country of residence.

A notary public.

Officers of pension-paying offices functioning under the aegis of IE Nepal, where applicable. Pensioners should ensure that the certificate is properly signed, stamped and legible. Certificates issued by unauthorised persons or containing incomplete information may be rejected.

An important relaxation is that NRI and Nepal-domiciled Gorkha pensioners can submit their life certificates at any time during the year. The certificate remains valid for 12 months from the last certificate or identification date recorded in SPARSH. This means they do not necessarily have to complete the exercise during November. Why is timely submission important? A life certificate confirms that a pensioner is alive and continues to be eligible for pension payments. Failure to complete the prescribed identification process can disrupt pension disbursement. SPARSH offers both digital and manual options. Pensioners can use Aadhaar-based digital authentication or submit a manually attested certificate through an authorised signatory.