Living in a family home may not override sale deed: Delhi High Court

Living in a house for years does not automatically create ownership rights, the Delhi High Court has said in a case that was decided on what the registered sale deed said.

The court on Thursday ruled that a couple could not claim a flat owned by the woman’s brother by saying it was bought using joint family funds. It noted that the couple had never challenged a 2009 sale deed though one of them was a witness at the time of the document’s execution.

The ruling is significant because property disputes among siblings and extended family members are common, particularly in informal family arrangements without proper documentation.

Legal experts said the judgement reinforces the principle that residence and emotional association with a property are not the same as legal ownership. Why long-term stay does not automatically create ownership Under property law, ownership of immovable property is established through registered documents such as sale deeds, gift deeds, wills, partition deeds, or inheritance records. “Long-term residence in a family property, by itself, usually does not create ownership rights; the title in the registered deed does,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner of Accord Juris. Similarly, Shashank Agarwal, founder of Legum Solis, said courts generally treat prolonged occupation by relatives as “permissive use” unless supported by documentary proof such as ownership papers, inheritance records, or evidence of adverse possession.

Courts examine whether the occupant was allowed to stay out of family goodwill or whether there was a legally enforceable ownership arrangement. Tusi Kumar, partner at Singhania & Co., courts rely on registered ownership records than on informal family arrangements or prolonged occupation. He noted that unless a person can establish legal rights through inheritance, partition, documented contribution, or a valid challenge to title documents, continued residence in a family property is usually treated as permissive occupation rather than proof of ownership. According to Anjali Jhawar, advocate at D.M. Harish & Co., Advocates, courts assess the relationship between the parties, the source of funds used to purchase the property, and whether the property was ever treated as a joint family or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) asset.

She said that a family using a property jointly does not prove ownership rights. Courts also examine whether there was any intention by the original owner to blend self-acquired property into common family property. Family purchase One of the most common arguments in family property disputes is that a house may have been purchased using pooled family money, despite being registered in one person’s name. Experts say such claims are legally possible, but difficult to prove without evidence. Madhura Samant, partner at Elarra Law Offices, explained that courts generally presume a property to be self-acquired if it stands in an individual’s name through a registered sale deed. The burden then shifts to the person challenging ownership to prove that joint family funds were actually used.

Courts may examine: Financial contribution records

HUF accounts and tax filings

Bank statements

Family settlement documents

Mutation and revenue records

Conduct of parties over time The Delhi High Court said that broader claims relating to alleged family settlement arrangements and joint family assets could be pursued separately in the pending partition suit, but those issues did not automatically invalidate the registered ownership reflected in the sale deed. Can someone still claim ancestral property rights? Yes, but merely calling a property “ancestral” is not enough. Under Hindu law, ancestral property generally refers to property inherited through four generations of male lineage without partition. In such cases, coparceners acquire rights by birth.

However, experts caution that courts require documentary proof. “A person may claim that a property is ancestral or forms part of HUF property. However, merely calling a property ancestral does not make it so,” Agarwal said. Razvi added that self-acquired property, gifted property, and property purchased in an individual’s name are legally distinct from ancestral property. Documents families should maintain Experts say many family property disputes escalate because informal oral understandings are never formally documented. To avoid litigation, lawyers recommend maintaining: Registered sale deeds

Wills

Family settlement deeds

Partition deeds

Relinquishment deeds

Mutation records

Bank records showing financial contributions

HUF documents

Written family arrangements and correspondence Samant said even written records of oral understandings or contribution arrangements can help courts determine whether residence reflected actual ownership rights or merely permissive occupation.