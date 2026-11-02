Lodha enters NCR with Rs 1,200 cr office project, plans Sohna Road launch

Real estate major Lodha Developers Ltd will invest around Rs 1,100-1,200 crore to develop a premium commercial office complex on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, marking its formal entry into the Delhi-NCR real estate market.

The Mumbai-based developer has launched its first commercial project in the region, Lodha Pantheon, spread across 1.2 acres with a saleable area of 4 lakh sq ft.

The Grade A++ office development will comprise 27 floors, with the company planning to sell office spaces rather than retain the property as a leasing asset.

"We have launched our first project in Delhi-NCR. We are developing an iconic office complex on prime Golf Course Road. The total saleable area is 4 lakh sq ft across 27 floors," Sushil Modi, Executive Director-Finance, Lodha Developers, told PTI.

Modi said the total investment in the project would be around Rs 1,100-1,200 crore. The development will feature large floor plates ranging from 13,000-15,000 sq ft to 20,000-25,000 sq ft. "We have received a good initial response from customers," he said. According to Modi, demand for premium office spaces in Gurugram remains strong, particularly from business houses looking to purchase office premises instead of committing to long-term leases. Golf Course Road is among Gurugram's most sought-after real estate micro-markets, commanding a significant premium in both the residential and commercial segments. Lodha plans Sohna Road housing project Apart from its commercial foray, Lodha Developers is also planning to launch a residential project on Sohna Road in Gurugram during the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

The two developments will serve as pilot projects for the company to assess the Delhi-NCR market before scaling up its presence in the region. Last year, Lodha Developers entered into a joint development agreement with MRG Group for two projects in Gurugram, one residential and the other commercial. The company has traditionally had a strong presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru, where it markets its properties under the Lodha brand. Sales bookings rise 10% to Rs 5,037 crore in Q2 The Delhi-NCR expansion comes as Lodha Developers continues to report growth in its residential business. The company reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in sales bookings to Rs 5,037 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, supported by strong housing demand.

Its sales bookings for the first half of the financial year rose 7 per cent to Rs 9,670 crore, according to the company's investor presentation. Lodha Developers has set a sales bookings target of Rs 24,000 crore for the current financial year, compared with Rs 20,530 crore recorded in 2025-26. The company's consolidated net profit increased 28 per cent to Rs 1,013.5 crore in the quarter ended September, against Rs 789.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income rose to Rs 4,584.9 crore during the quarter from Rs 3,878.9 crore a year earlier. Since its inception, Lodha Developers has completed more than 100 million sq ft of development across its various projects.