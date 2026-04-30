Lost an old PF account? EPFO's new portal may help you reclaim your money

If you’ve changed jobs multiple times, there’s a good chance some of your provident fund (PF) money is sitting in an old, inactive account—forgotten, unclaimed, or simply too complicated to access.

Now, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to fix that.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced a new portal—E-PRAAPTI—designed to help users track, access, and activate old or inoperative PF accounts with far less friction.

Why this matters for you

For many salaried Indians, PF is one of the largest long-term savings pools. But over the years:

Jobs change

Companies shut down

Old PF accounts get forgotten

UAN linkage is missing

The result?

Thousands—or even lakhs—of your own money could be sitting idle. The new portal aims to make sure you can find and reclaim that money easily. What is E-PRAAPTI—and how it helps E-PRAAPTI (Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts) is built to solve one core problem: access to old PF accounts. Here’s what it will allow you to do: Track old or inactive PF accounts Access accounts even without a UAN Use Aadhaar-based authentication instead of paperwork Link and activate your UAN Update your profile seamlessly In the first phase, the system will work through member ID-based access, ensuring a secure rollout. Later, it may even help users who don’t remember their old account details.

The bigger shift: PF is going digital—and faster This isn’t a one-off update. It’s part of a larger transformation in how EPFO works. 8.31 crore claims settled in FY26, up from 6.01 crore in FY25 5.51 crore claims were advance withdrawals 71.11% of advance claims processed within 3 days (up from 59.19%) 98.7% of claims settled within 20 days Even in April 2026 alone: 61.03 lakh claims were settled Nearly 74% processed automatically Less paperwork, more control One of the biggest pain points for PF users has always been dependency on employers and documentation.