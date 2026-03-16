Luxury high-rises drive Delhi property values up 27%, rentals up 7-9%

New Delhi, long known for its bungalows, farmhouses and builder floors, is undergoing a quiet transformation. Luxury high-rise condominiums are emerging as a new residential trend, with demand pushing property prices and rentals to record levels across the capital.

According to ANAROCK Group’s Q2 2025 NCR Real Estate Report, property prices across the Delhi-NCR region rose 27% year-on-year, while rentals increased 7–9% in the first half of 2025. Within this broader surge, high-rise condominiums in New Delhi have outperformed even established luxury markets in Gurugram and Noida.

Luxury projects driving price appreciation

Leading developers such as DLF Ltd, TARC Ltd, Godrej Properties Limited, and Unity Group are increasingly launching high-rise residential projects in the capital.

One of the most visible examples is One Midtown, located in Moti Nagar. Launched at around ₹18,000 per sq. ft., the project has seen prices surge nearly 79% to over ₹32,300 per sq. ft. today. Rental demand has also strengthened. A 3BHK apartment commands monthly rent of ₹1.5–2 lakh, two to three times higher than other projects in West Delhi and comparable with premium addresses in South Delhi. Meanwhile, 4BHK apartments that were priced between ₹2.96 crore and ₹4.95 crore earlier are now valued as high as ₹9.82 crore. The project forms part of the larger DLF Midtown, which houses nearly 4,000 families. Earlier phases—Capital Greens I, II and III, launched between 2008 and 2011—have appreciated more than four times since launch, now trading between ₹22,000 and ₹32,000 per sq. ft.

Why buyers are shifting to high-rise living Developers say the demand reflects a shift in buyer preferences. According to Aakash Ohri, Delhi’s luxury housing market has entered a new phase as buyers increasingly seek modern condominium-style living within the capital. A growing segment of residents—particularly in West Delhi—want to upgrade to amenity-rich homes with clubhouses, landscaped spaces and security systems, while still remaining within familiar neighbourhoods. This integrated lifestyle model, once associated mainly with Gurugram or Noida, is now finding traction within Delhi itself. New luxury projects in the pipeline Developers are already launching similar projects across the capital.

TARC Ltd is developing TARC Kailasa, a 6.12-acre project in Kirti Nagar featuring five towers and around 412 luxury apartments in 3.5-BHK and 4.5-BHK configurations. Meanwhile, Unity Group is developing The Amaryllis, a 40-acre township in Karol Bagh offering apartments ranging from 2-BHK to 6-BHK as well as sky villas. Unit sizes range from around 1,250 sq. ft. to more than 5,200 sq. ft. What it means for investors Property consultants say these developments are creating a new asset class within Delhi’s residential market. “Delhi’s residential landscape, traditionally dominated by bungalows and low-rise developments, is gradually evolving. Select Grade A developers are introducing high-rise projects, particularly in North and West Delhi, responding to growing demand from young professionals seeking modern, amenity-rich living. The shift toward condominium-style residences reflects changing lifestyle aspirations, with features like clubhouses, fitness centres, landscaped spaces, and enhanced security. These developments are redefining urban living within established neighbourhoods and are increasingly viewed as attractive lifestyle and investment options," said Shalin Raina, Managing Director Residential Services, Cushman & Wakefiel