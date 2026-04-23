Luxury market hits pause: Art soars, whisky and wine crash in 2025 reset

After two years of sharp corrections across collectibles, the global luxury investment market is showing signs of stabilisation. Knight Frank’s latest Luxury Investment Index (KFLII) recorded a marginal 0.4% decline in 2025, a significant improvement from the broader declines seen in recent years, signalling that the market may be entering a more measured and disciplined phase.

The data suggests that while overall returns remain subdued in the short term, select asset classes driven by rarity, provenance, and cultural significance are beginning to outperform, reflecting a shift in investor behaviour.

Sources: Knight Frank, Artnet, WatchCharts, LUXUS, Fancy Coloured Research, Liv-Ex, MyArtBroker Notes: All data to Q4 2025. KFLII is a weighted average of individual asset performance.

The slight dip in the KFLII comes after a period marked by extreme volatility—first a pandemic-era boom across collectibles, followed by a correction as liquidity tightened globally.

Over a longer horizon, however, the asset class remains resilient. The index is still up 38.6% over the past decade, underlining the enduring appeal of luxury assets as alternative investments.

What’s changing now is not demand—but how investors are choosing assets.

Art leads the recovery, headline sales drive momentum

Art emerged as the strongest-performing segment in 2025, particularly at the high end of the market.

Impressionist art surged 13.6%, the best performance among tracked assets

Modern art rose 7.1%, while post-war art gained 5.2%

The rally was supported by marquee auctions, including Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer, which fetched $236.4 million, setting a record for a modern artwork.