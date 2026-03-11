Made losses in the market? Tax-loss harvesting could save you money

Market losses can deliver a tax advantage. Through a strategy known as tax-loss harvesting, investors can use those losses to offset capital gains and lower their total tax bill.

As equity markets undergo corrections, financial planners say using losses strategically can make a meaningful difference to post-tax returns.

“In a market where Indian mutual fund assets under management crossed Rs 80.5 trillion in 2025, the real differentiator between an average investor and a smart one is not just what they earn, but how much of it they keep,” said Niyati Shah, vertical head, personal tax, at 1 Finance.

What is tax loss harvesting?

It is a strategy where investors sell loss-making investments to offset capital gains from other sources.

Under tax rules: Short-term capital losses can be set off against short-term and long-term capital gains (LTCG). If losses are not adjusted, they can be carried forward for up to eight assessment years. This means that even if an investment performs poorly, it may still help reduce taxes elsewhere in the portfolio. How this helps investors Market volatility often leaves investors holding investments that are below their purchase price. Shah said that such losses can be useful from a tax perspective. “While some funds delivered annualised three-year returns of nearly 29 per cent, many portfolios simultaneously held pockets of unrealised losses — losses that most investors simply watched bleed, unaware they were sitting on a legitimate tax asset,” she said.

For instance, equity investments sold within 12 months attract a 20 per cent short-term capital gains tax. A harvested loss can offset this liability, reducing or even eliminating the tax payable. Another aspect investors often overlook is the Rs 1.25 lakh annual exemption on LTCG from equities. “With the Rs 1.25 lakh annual LTCG exemption being a use-it-or-lose-it benefit each year, investors who do not plan their gains and losses carefully are essentially leaving money on the table,” said Shah. Tax-loss harvesting does not change an investment’s performance, but it can improve the net return after taxes.