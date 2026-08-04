Madhuri Dixit sells commercial office for ₹4.85 crore, nearly 9-fold return

Actor Madhuri Dixit has sold a commercial office in Mumbai's Andheri (West) for ₹4.85 crore, marking a nearly nine-fold increase over the property's purchase price 18 years ago, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction involves an office on the fourth floor of Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd. in Oshiwara, one of Mumbai's established commercial office hubs. The property, measuring 1,594.24 sq ft (carpet area), was sold to Frames Production Company under an agreement registered on June 23, 2026.

Documents show the transaction attracted stamp duty of ₹29.10 lakh and includes three car parking spaces.

Registration records show Dixit had acquired the same office on May 14, 2008 for ₹52.50 lakh. At the latest sale price of ₹4.85 crore, the property has appreciated by about 824%, or more than 9.2 times its original acquisition value. The latest transaction adds to a series of real estate deals by Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, over the past two years, reflecting an active approach to managing their property portfolio. In March 2026, Dixit leased a 731 sq ft commercial office at One Lodha Place in Lower Parel for a five-year term, with rentals starting at ₹4.25 lakh a month and a total lease value of about ₹2.81 crore. The office, located in one of Mumbai's prime business districts, was taken on lease under a structured agreement with annual rental escalations.