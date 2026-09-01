Man evicted for neglecting parents: Can he still inherit their property?

A child being asked to leave home does not necessarily mean they have also lost the right to inherit parental property. Under Indian law, the right to live in a property, ownership of that property and the right to inherit it are three separate questions. The distinction becomes important when elderly parents take legal action against children who fail to support or care for them.

A recent Bombay High Court case has brought this issue into focus. The court ordered a man to vacate his parents’ flat after a property transfer made in his favour was challenged on the ground that he had failed to fulfil the condition of caring for them. The case, however, does not mean that an eviction order automatically cuts off a child’s future inheritance rights. The answer depends on the nature of the property, the terms of the transfer and whether the parents have made a valid Will.

Eviction does not mean disinheritance The case involved a flat that the parents had gifted to their son during their lifetime, with the understanding that he would look after them. After the relationship broke down and the son allegedly failed to fulfil that obligation, the transfer was challenged under Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Alay Razvi, managing partner at law firm Accord Juris, said an eviction order is primarily a protective measure. It can restore a senior citizen’s safety, dignity and control over their property, but it does not by itself cancel a child’s status as a legal heir.

“Eviction is not disinheritance,” said Megha Sharma, advocate, Delhi High Court. A person removed from a parent’s property for neglect can still inherit later unless the parent takes separate legal steps to exclude him or her from inheriting self-acquired assets. This distinction is important because ownership during a parent’s lifetime and succession after death are governed by different legal principles. What happens when a conditional gift is cancelled? Section 23 provides protection where a senior citizen transfers property subject to the condition that the recipient will provide basic physical needs and amenities, but the recipient fails to do so. Shivani Khanwilkar, founding partner, Khanwilkar & Shah Associates, said the man in this case had received a gift, not an inheritance. Since the transfer was expressly linked to caring for the parents, failure to fulfil that condition can allow the transfer to be declared void.

“The conditions in a gift deed aren't symbolic; they're enforceable,” Khanwilkar said. If the gift is set aside, the property can return to the senior citizen. The son therefore cannot argue that receiving the property as a gift gave him permanent ownership irrespective of the condition attached to it. Apoorva Pandey, advocate, Delhi High Court, said the ruling reinforces that Section 23 protects more than an elderly person’s income or maintenance. It also protects their security, dignity and property. She added that a later offer by the child to maintain the parents does not necessarily undo an earlier breach of the obligation underlying the transfer.

Does the son still inherit the property? This is where the distinction between self-acquired and ancestral property becomes crucial. If the flat was purchased by the parent with their own money, the child generally has no vested right over it while the parent is alive. The owner can decide what happens to the property through a Will or a lifetime transfer. Shravanth Shanker, managing partner, B. Shanker Advocates LLP, said the law makes a clear distinction between ownership and succession. A legal heir does not have a vested right in a parent’s self-acquired property during the parent’s lifetime. Therefore, cancelling the gift and evicting the son does not, by itself, determine who will eventually inherit the property. If the parent dies without a Will, succession rules can apply and the son may still be entitled to a share as a Class I heir, along with other eligible heirs.

A valid Will can change that outcome for self-acquired property. What about ancestral property? The position is different for ancestral Hindu property. Shashank Agarwal, founder, Legum Solis, said inheritance should not be confused with ownership during the parents’ lifetime and that the character of the property remains important. Where property is ancestral and the relevant legal requirements are met, children can have rights that arise by birth. Shanker also stressed that a child cannot turn a conditional transfer into an unconditional entitlement simply because of the parent-child relationship. If the transfer was linked to the care and maintenance of senior citizens, breaching that obligation can have legal consequences.