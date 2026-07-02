Mandatory PF contribution capped at Rs 1,800? Here's what it means for you

The government has notified the Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme, 2026, replacing the nearly seven-decade-old EPF Scheme, 1952, under the Code on Social Security, 2020. Among the most significant changes is a clarification that employees will be required to contribute only up to the statutory wage ceiling—currently ₹15,000 a month, translating to a mandatory EPF contribution of ₹1,800 a month. Any contribution beyond this will be treated as voluntary.

The move affects nearly 8 crore active EPFO subscribers and is aimed at simplifying the provident fund framework while retaining the core retirement benefits.

Here's what the changes mean.

What exactly has changed? Under the EPF Scheme, 2026, the mandatory employee contribution has been linked explicitly to the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000. That means: Employers must deduct 12% of ₹15,000 (₹1,800) as the compulsory employee contribution.

Any contribution above ₹1,800 can continue only if the employee chooses to contribute more voluntarily.

The employer is not required to match voluntary contributions above the statutory requirement unless it has contractually agreed to do so. Does this mean salaried employees will contribute less? Not necessarily. Many private companies currently deduct 12% of an employee's actual basic salary, especially when the employee's basic pay exceeds ₹15,000.

Suppose your basic salary is ₹15,000 a month. Under the EPF rules, you will continue to contribute 12 per cent of your basic pay, or ₹1,800, as your mandatory EPF contribution. Nothing changes for you. Now consider an employee earning a basic salary of ₹30,000. Many employers currently deduct ₹3,600 (12 per cent of ₹30,000) towards EPF. Under the new scheme, only ₹1,800 is compulsory, while the remaining ₹1,800 becomes voluntary. If the employee wishes to continue contributing on the full salary, they can do so, subject to the employer's policy and EPFO rules. Similarly, if an employee's basic salary is ₹50,000, the mandatory contribution remains ₹1,800. Any contribution above that amount is voluntary. Employees who want to build a larger retirement corpus can continue making higher contributions through the existing framework, while those who prefer higher take-home pay may choose to limit their contribution to the statutory amount.

In practice, employees who are already contributing on their full salary may continue to do so if both the employee and employer agree. The notification mainly clarifies that contributions above the statutory ceiling are voluntary rather than mandatory. Is the EPF contribution rate changing? No. The contribution rate remains unchanged at 12% of wages for both employees and employers in most establishments. Similarly, the wage ceiling of ₹15,000, the Universal Account Number (UAN) system and the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) framework remain unchanged under the new scheme. What about employees already contributing more than ₹1,800?

If you are already contributing on your actual salary, there is no automatic reduction in your EPF deduction. Employees can continue making higher contributions through: Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF), or

voluntary contributions above the statutory ceiling under the new framework, subject to applicable EPFO rules and employer processes. Why has the government made this clarification? The EPF Scheme, 2026 replaces the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 1952, bringing it in line with the Code on Social Security, 2020. Much of the new framework focuses on: digitisation of EPFO services;

simplified governance;

clearer compliance rules;

stronger oversight of exempted EPF trusts; and

modernising administration without changing core retirement benefits. The clarification on mandatory contributions removes ambiguity over whether employers must deduct EPF on salaries above the statutory wage ceiling

Withdrawal rules have also been simplified Another major change is the simplification of EPF withdrawals. The EPFO has reduced the number of withdrawal categories from 13 to just three, making it easier for members to access their provident fund savings and reducing paperwork. Earlier, EPFO members had to choose from 13 different categories while applying for partial withdrawals. These included separate provisions for reasons such as illness, higher education, marriage, house purchase, house construction, home loan repayment, renovation and unemployment, each with its own eligibility conditions and documentation requirements. The new scheme merges these 13 categories into just three broad heads: housing needs, special circumstances, and essential needs (marriage, education, and illness).