The twin shocks of the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions have underscored a hard truth: Uncertainty is the only constant.

Covid-19 exposed how quickly health systems can be overwhelmed and household finances disrupted, while global conflicts have kept inflation and medical costs elevated. For many families, medical emergencies became the most immediate financial risk, often arriving without warning and stretching insurance limits. This has sharpened the case for preparedness. This is where building a dedicated medical contingency fund, which is separate from routine savings, ensures that sudden healthcare expenses do not derail long-term financial stability or force distress borrowing.

Invest in health insurance Health insurance is the first building block of any medical preparedness plan as it absorbs the bulk of high-cost hospitalisation expenses. In India, policies range from individual covers to family floater plans that allow a single sum insured to be shared across members, often making them more cost-effective. Employer-provided insurance also offers cushion, but coverage is typically limited and tied to your job, making it unreliable as a sole safeguard. Given rising treatment costs, experts advise supplementing workplace cover with an adequate personal policy and considering family-wide protection to ensure continuity and comprehensive financial security. is the first building block of any medical preparedness plan as it absorbs the bulk of high-cost hospitalisation expenses. In India, policies range from individual covers to family floater plans that allow a single sum insured to be shared across members, often making them more cost-effective. Employer-provided insurance also offers cushion, but coverage is typically limited and tied to your job, making it unreliable as a sole safeguard. Given rising treatment costs, experts advise supplementing workplace cover with an adequate personal policy and considering family-wide protection to ensure continuity and comprehensive financial security.

Invest in critical illness insurance Critical illness insurance complements standard health policies by addressing the financial impact of severe, life-altering diseases such as cancer, stroke or cardiac conditions. Unlike regular health insurance, which reimburses hospitalisation expenses, critical illness plans provide a lump-sum payout upon diagnosis of specified conditions. This payout can be used not only for treatment but also to cover loss of income, rehabilitation costs, or long-term care needs. Given rising incidence rates and high treatment costs, such policies serve as an important risk-transfer tool, particularly for individuals with dependents or single-income households. Build an emergency pool While health insurance is essential, it is not exhaustive. Policies typically cover hospitalisation and leave out several costs such as consumables, diagnostic tests, co-payments, exclusions and non-hospital treatments. This is why a large portion of healthcare spending still comes out of pocket, driven by rising medical inflation and inconsistent pricing across hospitals and cities. This means even with insurance, one must build a medical emergency fund to make sure no sudden financial strain is caused. Experts increasingly recommend building a dedicated pool of money kept aside specifically for healthcare-related emergencies. Unlike insurance, which reimburses or settles large hospital bills, this fund provides immediate liquidity for expenses that insurance does not cover or delays in reimbursement.

Building a medical emergency fund begins with setting a clear target. A practical benchmark is to earmark at least 50 per cent of your health insurance cover, with a higher buffer if you support dependents or elderly parents. This pool should remain distinct from your general emergency fund, which is meant to address broader risks such as income loss. The next step is disciplined accumulation. Allocating 5-10 per cent of your monthly income towards this fund can help build it steadily while bonuses or windfalls can be used to fast-track the corpus. Equally important is where the money is parked. Given the nature of medical emergencies, liquidity must take precedence over returns. Instruments such as savings accounts, liquid funds, or short-term deposits ensure quick access without friction.

Finally, clarity of purpose is critical. This fund is meant to bridge gaps, covering hospital deposits, non-payable items, co-payments and delays in insurance claims so that long-term investments remain untouched and costly borrowing is avoided. Maintain a contingency credit line While savings and insurance form the core of a medical backup plan, one needs to be prepared with a source to borrow money in case of any timing mismatches. Medical emergencies often require immediate payments such as hospital admission deposits or bills at non-network facilities where cashless approvals or reimbursements may take time. Maintaining access to a high-limit credit card or a pre-approved personal loan can provide short-term liquidity in such situations. However, this should be used judiciously and repaid promptly to avoid high interest costs, making it a fallback mechanism rather than a primary funding source.

FAQs How is a medical contingency fund different from a regular emergency fund? A medical contingency fund is specifically earmarked for healthcare-related expenses while a general emergency fund covers broader risks like job loss or urgent repairs. When should I use a loan to fund medical expenses? A credit line should be used only when immediate funds are required and other liquid resources are temporarily unavailable. It should be repaid quickly to minimise interest costs. Who should consider critical illness insurance? Individuals with dependents, high financial liabilities or a single source of income should consider it to protect against income disruption caused by serious illnesses.