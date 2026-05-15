Metal credit card for founders? IDFC FIRST bets big on the start-up economy

IDFC FIRST Bank on Friday launched a fixed deposit-backed Business Multiplier Metal Credit Card for founders, entrepreneurs and business owners. Designed to support everyday operational needs, the premium metal card displays both the business name and the cardholder’s name, reinforcing its business use.

For many startup founders, freelancers and small business owners in India, business spending still happens through personal savings accounts, debit cards or retail credit cards. Office software subscriptions, digital ads, vendor payments, travel bookings and employee reimbursements often get mixed with personal expenses — making cash flow tracking messy and credit management difficult.

IDFC FIRST Bank is now trying to target that gap. With a dedicated credit limit for business expenses, the Business Multiplier Credit Card can help keep business and personal spend separate.

It can be used across a wide range of expenses including office supplies, digital marketing spends, SaaS subscriptions, business travel, equipment purchases, inventory procurement, international vendor payments, and employee reimbursements. Backed by assured credit limits linked to Fixed Deposits, along with rewards on key business categories, real-time visibility into spending, and zero forex markup on international transactions, the card helps businesses manage cash flow more efficiently, improve expense tracking, and build a stronger credit profile over time. What does this mean? Unlike traditional business credit cards that often require extensive business documentation, high turnover thresholds or strong credit histories, the new card is backed by a fixed deposit starting at ₹50,000. That means founders, early-stage entrepreneurs and even first-time business owners can potentially access a dedicated business credit line without needing large unsecured approvals.

For small businesses, the practical appeal may lie less in the premium metal card branding and more in day-to-day operational flexibility. The card offers up to 45 days of interest-free credit along with spending rewards across categories commonly used by startups and SMEs, including: digital marketing,

SaaS subscriptions,

business travel,

inventory purchases,

international vendor payments,

and office operations One of the biggest user-focused features is the zero forex markup on international transactions — something increasingly relevant for Indian startups paying for global software tools, AI subscriptions, cloud platforms and overseas vendors in dollars. The card comes with a joining fee and annual fee of ₹1,000 each, though the annual fee is waived on annual spending above ₹5 lakh. Credit limits are directly linked to the size of the fixed deposit, allowing users to increase limits by creating additional FDs through the bank’s app.

Key benefits designed to support business growth Flexible credit for business cash flow - Up to 45 days interest-free credit, followed by a market-leading 1% monthly interest rate for balances carried forward. Huge savings on forex with 0% Forex Markup and Interest-Free Global ATM cash access. There is no longer a need to carry foreign currency notes and travel cards. Accelerated rewards on business expenses - up to 10 reward points for every ₹200 spent on key business categories. Hyper-accelerated rewards on travel- Exclusive access to IDFC FIRST travel ecosystem offering bonus rewards value-back of 7.5% on hotels and 4.4% on flights.

Pay by Rewards for all online purchase 8 Complimentary Lounge access every year for domestic and international travel on minimum spends of ₹20,000 in the previous calendar month Travel Protection: A dedicated ₹25,000 Trip Cancellation Cover twice a year Pay vendors seamlessly using UPI with built-in UPI feature Premium Metal card for businesses reflecting the stature of founders and owners. Complete visibility and control on team spending Issue employee cards with spending controls and track all expenses through a single consolidated statement. Full credit limit equal to Fixed Deposit value with 100% credit limit against Fixed Deposit.