Missed a toll payment? Under new rules, it could now cost you twice

National highway toll rules have been tightened: Ignoring a payment may trigger a 100 per cent surcharge and suspension of vehicle-related services.

According to a press statement, the government has notified the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026, effective March 17. The move is aimed at strengthening digital toll enforcement as India shifts towards barrier-free tolling.

What changes for motorists

The amended rules introduce a formal system to track and recover unpaid tolls through technology.

A key addition is the definition of “unpaid user fee” recorded through electronic toll collection systems.

To recover such dues, the authorities will issue an electronic notice (e-notice) to the registered vehicle’s owner. The notice will include: Vehicle details

Date and location of toll passage

Amount payable The notice may be sent via text message, email, mobile apps, or made available on an online portal. Pay quickly or pay double The financial implication is significant: If a vehicle owner pays the toll within 72 hours of receiving the e-notice, only the original amount will be charged If you delay, the payable amount doubles The rules introduce a grievance redressal mechanism. Vehicle owners can raise a dispute within 72 hours of receiving the notice

Authorities must resolve the complaint within five days If no decision is made within this period, the toll claim is automatically dropped This provision is designed to address wrongful charges while maintaining accountability. What happens if you still do not pay Ignoring the notice beyond 15 days can have wider consequences. Unpaid dues will be recorded in the VAHAN database, which is linked to vehicle registration. This could lead to restrictions on vehicle-related services, such as transfers or renewals, until the outstanding amount is cleared. Why this matters The government says the amendment is part of a broader push to improve transparency and efficiency in toll collection, especially as India moves towards seamless, barrier-free highways.