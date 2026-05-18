Missed insurance deadline by six years, woman still wins Rs 5 lakh from SBI

A consumer commission in Nagpur has delivered an important ruling for bank customers and families dealing with insurance claims after the death of a loved one.

In a recent order, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed State Bank of India to pay Rs 5 lakh to a widow even though she filed the insurance claim nearly six years after her husband’s death.

The commission said emotional trauma after losing a spouse is natural and banks cannot simply reject claims by citing technical deadlines if customers were never properly informed about the insurance benefits in the first place.

What happened? According to the complaint, the woman’s husband held an SBI account and debit card linked to the bank’s Tri Junction Cantonment branch in Nagpur. He died in a road accident in September 2013. The woman told the commission that neither she nor her husband had been informed about the accidental insurance coverage attached to the debit card. Years later, after learning about the insurance scheme, she approached the bank in March 2019 and submitted the required documents seeking the Rs 5 lakh insurance benefit. However, the bank allegedly kept the claim pending and later argued that:

the claim was filed beyond the mandatory 90-day deadline, and the deceased held a ‘MasterCard Classic’ debit card, which the bank claimed was not covered under the insurance scheme. The bank, in its written response, contended that the complaint was "false and baseless". It does not send independent information or documents regarding insurance protection to any debit cardholders, the bank said. The financial institution also pointed out that the deceased held a 'MasterCard Classic' type of ATM/debit card, where no insurance protection was applicable. It also highlighted failure to submit any insurance claim within the mandatory 90-day period.

After failing to get relief from the bank, the widow approached the consumer commission. She also sought compensation of Rs 50,000 for mental and physical agony, and Rs 20,000 for complaint costs. Now the Nagpur consumer commission has ordered SBI to pay Rs 5 lakh to the widow despite a six-year delay in filing the insurance claim, saying "mental shock" following a spouse's sudden death is natural and it takes time to recover from the grief. A bank cannot use the 90-day claim window as a shield when it fails to inform customers of their rights, said a verdict delivered in April 2026 by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional DCF) in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Labelling its refusal as a "deficiency in service and unjust," the commission ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to pay the Rs 5 lakh insurance amount with six per cent annual interest from the date the complaint was filed (September 5, 2019). The commission emphasised that if a bank claims insurance protection is not applicable to a particular card, it must clearly provide the conditions and supporting documentation. In this case, since other cardholders received insurance coverage without any fees, treating customers differently under similar circumstances was deemed unfair and amounted to a "deficiency in service", it said.

The bank was also ordered to pay Rs 10,000 for mental agony and litigation costs. It also rejected the bank's contention that her card was not insurance-protected, saying they had not submitted any solid document that made a clear mention of it. On the contrary, the documents on record mention that insurance protection is applicable to other types of debit cards. However, no clear exclusion clause has been mentioned regarding 'MasterCard Classic', it noted. It also pointed out that insurance benefits were available to other debit cardholders without extra charges, and treating customers differently without proper disclosure amounted to “deficiency in service”.

The commission further stated that if the bank had properly informed the customer or his family about the insurance protection and claim process, they could have filed the claim earlier. As a result, the commission held that rejecting the claim solely because it was not filed within 90 days was unfair. Why this ruling matters for consumers The case is significant because many bank customers are unaware that debit cards often come with complimentary accidental insurance cover. In several cases, families only discover these benefits years later — especially after sudden deaths or emergencies. The ruling reinforces two key consumer rights: