In a recent ruling in Margaret Smith v. Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (International Taxation), the Jaipur Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) held that the tax department cannot deny a taxpayer the capital gains tax exemption under Section 54 of the Income-tax Act solely because the taxpayer missed the deadline for filing the original income tax return (ITR), provided the taxpayer meets the substantive conditions for the exemption. In the case, a taxpayer sold her old residential flat for ₹62.27 lakh and invested the entire sale proceeds in another residential property within the stipulated period. However, the Income Tax Department denied her Section 54 exemption because she had not filed her original return and claimed the relief only in her response to a reassessment notice under Section 148. The ITAT held that filing the ITR on time is not an independent condition under Section 54, particularly when the taxpayer has already invested the entire capital gain in the new property.

Section 54 relief and ITR filing Section 54 exempts long-term capital gains (LTCG) from the sale of a residential house if the taxpayer reinvests the gains in another house in India within the prescribed period. “The new property must be purchased within one year before or two years after the sale, or constructed within three years. The exemption generally covers one house, with a one-time option to invest in two houses if the capital gain does not exceed ₹2 crore,” says Vishwas Panjiar, managing partner, SVAS Business Advisors. The key takeaway for taxpayers from this case is that a procedural lapse in filing the return does not automatically disqualify a taxpayer from Section 54 relief if the taxpayer meets the substantive conditions. “However, the ruling does not waive the obligation to file returns on time or provide a blanket relaxation of tax-filing deadlines. Taxpayers should continue to meet their filing obligations and retain evidence of property transactions and investments,” says Panjiar.

Who can claim Section 54 relief Before they claim Section 54 relief, taxpayers should verify that they held the original residential house for more than 24 months and that they qualify for the exemption. They must buy a replacement house in India within one year before or two years after the sale, or build one within three years of the sale. “It is also important to distinguish Section 54 from Section 54F. While Section 54 applies to the sale of a residential house, Section 54F apply when assets such as vacant land or commercial property are sold and the proceeds are invested in a residential house, subject to additional conditions. Incorrect classification can result in denial or reduction of the exemption and an additional tax liability,” says Panjiar.

Calculating the exemption The Section 54 exemption is the lower of the LTCG arising from the sale of the original house and the eligible investment in the new residential property. Taxpayers must calculate the exemption on the capital gain, not the total sale proceeds. A ₹10 crore ceiling applies to the eligible investment. For instance, if the gain is ₹60 lakh and the investment is ₹45 lakh, the exemption is ₹45 lakh. If the investment is ₹70 lakh, the entire ₹60 lakh gain may be exempt, subject to other conditions. According to Panjiar, if taxpayers have yet to invest the full amount when they file the return, they must deposit the unutilised gain under the Capital Gains Accounts Scheme (CGAS) by the applicable ITR due date and use it within the prescribed period. Any unused amount becomes taxable after that period. A sale of the new property within three years can also affect the earlier exemption.

Builder delays Taxpayers must build the new house within three years of the sale. They should document delays by the builder. Courts have granted relief in certain cases where taxpayers demonstrated genuine investment and timely payments but possession was delayed for reasons beyond their control. However, this is not an automatic extension of the deadline. “Taxpayers should preserve the builder-buyer agreement, allotment letter, payment receipts, bank statements and correspondence with the developer to establish that the investment was genuine and the delay was attributable to the builder,” says Panjiar. Home loans, gifts and family contributions A home loan to buy a new residential property does not, by itself, disqualify a taxpayer from Section 54 relief. Similarly, taxpayers can use genuine monetary gifts from specified relatives towards the purchase, provided they meet the other conditions for the exemption.

“Taxpayers should retain the sale deed of the old property, purchase documents of the new house, bank statements, home loan sanction and disbursement records, and payment receipts. Where family gifts are involved, they should also maintain the gift deed, bank transfer records and evidence of the donor’s financial capacity. These documents help establish the investment and its source,” says Neeraj Agarwala, senior partner, Nangia & Co. Precautions for joint property purchases Ideally, taxpayers who claim the Section 54 exemption should register the new property in their own name. However, courts have allowed relief in several cases where taxpayers bought the property jointly with a spouse, particularly when they could establish that the investment came from their own funds.

“The position may be less certain when the property is registered exclusively in the name of parents, siblings or other relatives. Such claims could invite litigation. Taxpayers should clearly document ownership shares, individual contributions and the source of funds through registered property documents and bank records. The same investment should not be used to claim exemption twice,” says Agarwala. Documents to retain Taxpayers should preserve all relevant property documents, including the registered sale and purchase deeds, allotment letter, builder-buyer agreement and possession letter. They should also retain bank statements, loan statements and payment receipts to establish the cost of acquisition. “Where the property was purchased through instalments, the payment schedule should be retained as well. In cases of inheritance or gift, the taxpayer should preserve a copy of the will or gift deed, along with the previous owner’s documents establishing the original cost and date of acquisition,” says Rupali Singhania, partner, Areete Consultants.

How to report sale in ITR Taxpayers must report the capital gains from the sale of the original residential property and the Section 54 exemption they claim for the investment in a new residential house in the Capital Gains schedule (Schedule CG) of the ITR. “If the taxpayer misses claiming the exemption while filing the original return, the claim can be made by filing a revised return within the prescribed time limit,” says Singhania. Mistakes to avoid while claiming Section 54 • Not depositing unutilised capital gains by ITR due date • Parking money in a regular savings or fixed deposit account instead of designated CGAS account