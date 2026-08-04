Missed the ITR filing deadline? Here's how to file now, what it will cost

Although a delayed ITR does not automatically lead to rejection, it may result in additional scrutiny, requests for more documents or delays in processing.
Key points for filing a belated return
A belated return is an ITR filed after the prescribed due date. Taxpayers who miss the original deadline can file a belated return by December 31 of the relevant assessment year.
A belated return attracts a late filing fee of ₹5,000, which is reduced to ₹1,000 if the taxpayer's total income does not exceed ₹5 lakh. “For most taxpayers, a belated return can generally be filed only under the new tax regime, as the option to opt for the old tax regime is ordinarily not available after the due date. Taxpayers also lose the benefit of carrying forward business and capital losses. In addition, interest under Sections 234A, 234B and 234C, wherever applicable, may also be payable,” says Rupali Singhania, founder, Areete Consultants.