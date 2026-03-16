Mkt fall amid Iran crisis: Time for 'epic churn' in portfolios, says Kotak

The recent correction in Indian equities triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may present an opportunity for investors to rebalance portfolios rather than exit the market altogether, according to a strategy report by Kotak Institutional Equities. The brokerage suggests investors use the volatility to add fundamentally strong stocks, reduce exposure to expensive sectors, and exit “narrative-driven” companies trading at stretched valuations.

The report comes after markets have witnessed a sharp pullback since the escalation of the Iran–US–Israel conflict. Since February 27, the Nifty-50 index has declined about 6%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices have fallen roughly 5% and 4%, respectively, reflecting broad-based selling across market segments.

Conflict impact likely limited if short-lived Kotak’s base case assumes the geopolitical conflict will remain intense for a few weeks before gradually easing, with trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most critical energy routes—normalising over the next few weeks. For India, the biggest macro risk comes from rising oil prices. According to the report, every $10-per-barrel increase in crude oil prices could widen India’s current account deficit by about $20 billion, or roughly 0.5% of GDP. The Strait of Hormuz is particularly crucial for global energy flows. About 20% of global crude and petroleum product volumes move through the route, with Asian economies accounting for more than 80% of the imports passing through the channel.

Earnings outlook still intact Despite the market volatility, Kotak does not expect major damage to corporate earnings if the energy shock remains temporary. The brokerage estimates that Nifty-50 earnings could grow about 8.2% in FY26 and 16.2% in FY27, indicating that long-term fundamentals remain intact. However, the sectoral impact may vary depending on oil prices. Upstream oil and gas producers and pure refiners could benefit from higher crude prices and stronger refining margins. Downstream oil and gas companies, on the other hand, may face earnings pressure if they are unable to pass on higher fuel costs to consumers.

For most other sectors, the report suggests any disruption to earnings is likely to be temporary. Market may be overreacting Kotak believes the recent market sell-off may be excessive relative to the underlying economic impact. The brokerage argues that earnings from one or two quarters account for only a small portion of a company’s long-term value, and the sharp fall in stock prices suggests markets may be assuming a permanent decline in corporate profitability—an outcome the report considers unlikely. Short-term disruptions in natural gas or LPG supplies, for instance, are unlikely to cause lasting financial damage to most companies, as many firms maintain inventory and can temporarily rely on existing stock to sustain operations.

Portfolio strategy: time for “epic churn” Against this backdrop, Kotak recommends what it calls “Operation Epic Churn”—a strategy that involves actively reshuffling portfolios during market dislocations. The brokerage advises investors to: Add fundamentally strong stocks that have corrected sharply Reduce exposure to expensive sectors such as cement and consumer staples Exit companies driven more by market narratives than by earnings fundamentals The report also cautions that the cost of capital for companies could remain structurally higher in the coming years due to rising geopolitical risks, higher global interest rates and greater disruption across industries.