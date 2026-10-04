Turn sporadic savings into a system: Set a budget, review regularly

Most people have good financial months. A bonus arrives, a freelance project pays off, or spending stays low. A chunk goes for savings, and it feels like progress. Then an unexpected bill, a slow income month, or a friend’s wedding depletes those savings.

This pattern of irregular saving is more common. A recent survey found that nearly 75 per cent of Indians do not have emergency funds, and close to half save less than 10 per cent of their income. Often, the issue isn't a lack of discipline but the absence of a system.

Understand why savings are inconsistent

Before addressing the problem, first identify its cause. You spend first and save what is left, but in reality, there is not much to save for an emergency fund.

Variable income situation Freelancers and commission-based earners experience monthly income fluctuations, leading to inconsistent saving habits. Intention without the habit The goal to save exists, but it keeps getting pushed aside by something more urgent, or is simply forgotten. ​ Identifying the underlying reason is the first step; the solution will depend on your specific situation. Build a savings system Step 1: Set your monthly budget Begin by determining your average monthly income and your essential monthly expenses. To calculate income, total your earnings from the last three months and divide by three. If your income varies, use your lowest-earning month as your baseline. This ensures essential expenses are always covered.

For example, if you earned Rs 40,000, Rs 48,000, and Rs 35,000 over three months, your average is Rs 41,000, but your lowest is Rs 35,000. Set your spending limit at Rs 35,000; any income above this becomes potential savings. Then, list your essential monthly expenses, such as rent, groceries, utilities, and commuting costs. Exclude spending like dining out or subscriptions. If your essential expenses total Rs 30,000, you have Rs 5,000 remaining from your lowest-earning month. This amount becomes your sustainable monthly savings target. Step 2: Choose a savings method according to your income For a fixed monthly salary Apply the “pay yourself first” principle. When your salary arrives, automatically transfer a set amount to a separate savings account before spending. Automation ensures consistency.

For example, Riya earns Rs 40,000 a month. She auto-transfers Rs 5,000 on salary day. Since the money never sits in her main account, it never gets spent. For variable income Use a percentage, such as 15 to 20 per cent of each payment, rather than a fixed amount. Transfer this portion to savings on the day you receive each payment to maintain the habit. For example, Arjun is a freelancer who earns between Rs 25,000 and Rs 60,000 per month. He consistently saves 18 per cent of each payment on the day it is received. Step 3: Open a separate account Keeping savings and spending money in the same account makes it easy to unintentionally spend savings. Open a separate account at a different bank to reduce impulsive withdrawals. Deposit windfalls, such as bonuses or tax refunds, directly into your savings account.

This accelerates savings growth and maintains separation from spending. Step 4: Decide between liquidity and growth Liquidity: The ability to access money quickly. A standard savings account provides this, typically earning 3 to 4 per cent per year. Growth: This refers to earning higher returns over time. Recurring deposits or liquid mutual funds can offer 6 to 7 per cent returns, though withdrawals may be less convenient. For salaried earners, having 3 to 6 months of essential expenses in a liquid account provides a strong emergency buffer. Freelancers or those with variable income should aim for a buffer covering six to nine months of essential expenses. Focus on building this buffer before seeking higher returns.

Step 5: Review and reward Review monthly Assess whether your income, expenses, and savings targets are on track. Adjust your budget if circumstances change. Reward Celebrate achieving your goals with small rewards, such as a meal or a movie night. These incentives help maintain consistency. Mistakes to avoid Mistake What goes wrong What to do instead Choosing a random savings number Deciding to save Rs 5,000 a month without checking if your budget can support it leads to guilt and shortfalls Base your target on your actual income and expenses Keeping savings in the same account When savings and spending sit together, the savings always disappear Open a separate account at a different bank Saving only in good months One good month does not build a habit Save something every month, even if it is just Rs 500 Saving whatever is left at month-end There is rarely anything left by then Save first, spend what remains Never reviewing your plan Income changes, expenses shift, goals evolve Do a quick 15-minute check every month

Action checklist Calculate the average monthly income of your last 3 months.

Identify the lowest-earning month and use it as the budget baseline.

List essential monthly expenses.

Set a savings percentage or a fixed amount based on the gap between those numbers.

Open a separate savings account at another bank.

Set up an automatic transfer on salary or payment day.

Build a three- to six-month emergency buffer before optimising for returns.

Schedule a monthly review. FAQs What is the first thing to do? Open a separate savings account as your first step. Separating funds addresses the main barrier to saving, regardless of the amount. ​ What matters more: easy access, low risk, or better returns? For most people starting out, accessibility is the priority. Building a practical system is more important initially than maximising returns. Once your emergency buffer is established, focus on growth.