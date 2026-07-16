Monthly credit card spending should not exceed 20-30% of take-home pay

In March 2026, GenZ consumers aged 30 or below made up half of all first-time credit card customers. Among those aged 24 to 30, 31 per cent already had at least two active credit products. Within three months of receiving their first card, 28 per cent had built balances of ₹25,000 or more, while 69 per cent took on another unsecured loan within a year, according to a TransUnion CIBIL white paper. Clearly, Gen Z is entering the credit-card market earlier, already saddled with debt. They also build balances faster and add fresh credit sooner.