Motilal Oswal Alternates, the alternative investments arm of the Motilal Oswal Group, has launched a new fund targeting a corpus of up to ₹3,000 crore to invest in India's Grade A commercial office developments, seeking to tap growing institutional demand for quality office space.

The India Assets Excellence Fund – I (IAEF I) will have a base target corpus of ₹1,500 crore, with a green shoe option to raise an additional ₹1,500 crore. The fund will invest in early-stage office developments through equity joint ventures with established developers across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, the National Capital Region (NCR), Pune and Chennai.

The fund has a tenure of eight years and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). The sponsor and employees will together commit ₹200 crore, aligning their interests with those of investors.

MO Alternates expects the fund to achieve its first close by December 2026 and complete fundraising within 12 months of its launch. Why is the fund targeting early-stage office developments? The fund's launch comes amid a strengthening commercial real estate market, with demand for Grade A office space supported by Global Capability Centres (GCCs), flexible workspace operators, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies and technology firms. According to the company, Grade A office stock across India's leading cities is projected to reach approximately one billion square feet in the coming quarters. Net absorption has exceeded new supply for several quarters, including in 2026, while overall vacancy has declined to around 15%. Vacancy in core micro-markets has fallen to low single-digit levels.

Despite these favourable demand indicators, institutional capital in Indian commercial real estate has largely focused on completed, income-generating properties. IAEF I intends to address this funding gap by entering projects at an earlier stage, when land acquisition, approvals and construction are underway, and participating in the value created as developments progress towards leasing and stabilisation. The fund will invest through equity joint ventures with established developers rather than directly purchasing completed office buildings. Its investment strategy is to participate across the development cycle and eventually exit through institutional monetisation of stabilised assets. How will the fund generate returns? Unlike investments in completed commercial properties, where investors typically earn rental income and benefit from potential capital appreciation, early-stage development investments carry exposure to the entire project lifecycle.

The fund will provide equity alongside developers and seek to benefit from the increase in asset value as projects move from development to construction, tenant acquisition and stabilised occupancy. The strategy also draws on the expanding institutional market for completed office assets, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and core-plus funds, which can provide potential exit routes for stabilised properties. However, early-stage development investments carry additional risks, including construction delays, cost overruns, slower-than-expected leasing, changes in occupier demand and difficulties in securing exits at the expected valuations. The eight-year fund tenure means investors should also be prepared for a relatively long investment horizon and limited liquidity compared with listed real estate investment vehicles.

What is the fund manager's track record? MO Alternates manages cumulative assets under management (AUM) of more than ₹30,000 crore across real estate, private equity and private credit. Its real estate platform has operated six India Realty Excellence Fund (IREF) vintages since 2009, making more than 200 investments and securing over 150 exits. The company reports a gross internal rate of return (IRR) of approximately 20% on exited investments across these vintages. It has also funded more than ₹11,000 crore across residential and commercial projects, working with over 60 developer partners. The reported 20% gross IRR relates to exited investments across its previous funds and should not be interpreted as a projected or assured return for investors in the new fund. Actual investor returns will depend on the performance of IAEF I's investments, expenses, fees and the timing and value of exits.

Domestic capital eyes India's office real estate opportunity The launch also reflects an attempt to increase domestic institutional participation in a commercial property segment where global capital has historically played a significant role. For investors, the fund offers exposure to commercial real estate development through an alternative investment structure, rather than through direct ownership of office properties or listed REITs. However, the strategy is not without risk. Investors will need to evaluate the fund's investment selection, developer partnerships, project-level debt, fee structure, expected holding period and exit assumptions before committing capital. "Demand from Global Capability Centres, flexible workspaces and leading domestic enterprises continues to outpace new supply, absorption has run ahead of completions for several quarters, and Grade A vacancy is compressing. REITs have given the asset class an institutional depth it lacked a decade ago, and together with core-plus funds have created a proven exit market for stabilized assets. Yet institutional capital at early stage remains scarce, even though that is where the largest share of value is created. MO Alternates has been at the forefront of identifying such opportunities for its investors, and that gap is what IAEF I has been built to address," said Saurabh Rathi, Managing Director & Co-Head, Real Estate Funds, MO Alternates. The fund's performance will ultimately depend on its ability to deliver projects on time, secure quality tenants and monetise completed assets at attractive valuations.