Motor insurance claims: Small lapses that can lead to costly rejections

Insurance companies may reject claims, especially theft claims, if the policyholder delays filing a First Information Report (FIR) or informing the insurer. “Policy terms require immediate or prompt intimation to both the police and insurer; delays are treated as a breach of contract. However, courts may allow genuine, well-explained delays, particularly if the FIR is filed promptly, ideally within 24 hours, even if the insurance company was notified later,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Insurance Samadhan.