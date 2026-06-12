Many people choose different income streams to boost their finances. Besides a monthly salary from a full-time job, a person can opt for activities such as freelancing, small business or investments for getting extra income. When income reaches a specified taxable limit, especially with income from different sources, tax calculations become complex. In this guide, we share tips to help taxpayers manage taxes on multiple income sources so they can increase their savings while fulfilling their tax responsibilities.

What is taxation on income from multiple sources?

Individuals should know how their incomes are taxed. The Income Tax Act categorises income under five heads: Salary, income from house property, income from business or profession, capital gain, and income from other sources such as fixed deposits and dividends. The taxable income is calculated by considering all these incomes after relevant deductions are applied. Then, taxes are computed based on the applicable tax slab and tax regime opted by the individual.

How to calculate tax on different income sources? Here are the various steps to calculate tax on different income sources in the old tax regime. Add income from different sources: Salary, rental income, etc.

Deduct the income exempt from taxation such as agricultural income, life insurance proceeds, etc.

Apply deductions: Section 80C, Section 80D.

Apply the standard deduction (Rs 50,000 under the old tax regime)

Deduct professional tax (if applicable) and claim allowances such as HRA and LTA if applicable

Calculate the net taxable income after subtracting the total deductions from the gross salary.

Compute the tax as per the applicable slab rate Example:

Particulars Calculation Annual salary income Rs 16,00,000 Standard deduction Rs 50,000 Taxable salary Rs 15,50,000 Annual income from part-time employment Rs 2,00,000 Interest from a bank savings account Rs 8,500 Total income Rs 17,58,500 Deductions on savings (Section 80TTA) Rs 8,500 Taxable income Rs 17,50,000 Income tax as per the applicable slab rate Rs 3,37,500 Health and education cess Rs 13,500 Total tax payable Rs 3,51,000 A person works full-time in a company and earns an annual salary of Rs 16 lakh. She works part-time and earns Rs 2 lakh per year. She earns an interest of Rs 8,500 from her savings account. Let us calculate the tax liability under the old tax regime.

Under the new tax regime, tax calculations may show different results since most of the deductions are not available (except NPS employer’s contribution and a standard deduction of Rs 75,000). The tax slabs and surcharge also vary based on income. Things to know if you have income from multiple sources If you have earnings from other income sources, it is important that you know your tax obligations. One of the responsibilities is filing income tax returns (ITR) and reporting the income correctly. Under-reporting or misreporting of income can result in penalties of 50 per cent to 200 per cent of the tax dues.

Taxpayers should choose the right ITR form. ITR 1 is for salaried individuals earning up to Rs 50 lakh. ITR 2 is applicable if one earns capital gains and income from multiple properties. ITR 3 is for those earning through business or profession.

Some individuals may have taxes deducted at source (TDS). So, it is crucial to verify TDS using Form 26AS (renamed as Form 168). Use self-declaration form (Form 121) to save TDS where applicable.

Advance tax should be paid if total tax liability in a financial year exceeds Rs 10,000, in multiple installments as per the income tax rule.

Tax calculations differ entirely based on the income tax regime selected by the taxpayer. So, a taxpayer should compare the two regimes based on their income and choose the one that allows them to earn more savings.

Capital gains tax is a key component if you earn profits by selling a property, shares, etc. Tax is classified as short-term capital gains (STCG) and long-term capital gains (LTCG), depending on the time you hold the asset.

Taxpayers may have additional responsibilities if they have earnings from overseas. Taxation is based on residential status. If you are a resident in India earning money from abroad, your global income is taxable here.

Taxpayers should update their tax record systems with all the relevant forms. Paperwork is crucial. Save all your income proofs, investment proofs, invoices, etc. FAQs Who does this taxation rule apply to? Tax on income from multiple sources applies to individuals, Hindu Undivided Family, entities, and non-resident Indians receiving income in India. Resident Indians with earnings from other countries must also pay tax as per applicable rules.

How is the relevant tax amount for multiple income sources calculated? To find the tax amount for multiple income sources, first calculate the gross total income. Apply the deductions based on the tax regime chosen. Calculate taxable income and the tax payable as per the relevant slab rate. Surcharge and cess must be applied to arrive at the final amount. Which forms are applicable for taxpayers with multiple income sources? Some important forms that taxpayers with multiple income sources should keep include ITR 1, ITR 2, ITR 3 or ITR 4 (Sugam), Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS (renamed as Form 168), Form 16/16A (renamed as Form 130), and the capital gains statement.